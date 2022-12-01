New and Future Unicorns, H1 2022 Report - Strong Tailwind with Respect to Multiple Theme like AI, ML Adoption for Multiple Applications by Startups is Expected to Create Several Future Unicorns

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New and Future Unicorns Update, H1 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America and APAC regions that managed to create triple-digit new unicorns in 2021, suffered setback in 2022.

North America saw creation of 126 unicorns in H1 2022, compared to 324 unicorns in 2021 (full year).APAC saw creation of 35 unicorns in H1 2022 compared to 103 during 2021 (full year).

Out of the 35 unicorns from APAC for 2022 so far, India & China accounted for 69%, with India minting 17 and followed by China with 7 new unicorns. Out of 127 Startups that turned Unicorns in 1Q2022, 59 Startups were predicted by the publisher's Unicorn Prediction Model Out of 85 Startups that turned Unicorns in 2Q2022, 41 Startups were predicted by the publisher's Unicorn Prediction Model Overall, out of 212 Startups which turned Unicorns in 1H2022, 100 Startups were correctly predicted by our ML Model, thereby achieving an accuracy rate of more than 45%

Strong tailwind with respect to Multiple theme like AI, Machine learning adoption for multiple applications by Startups is expected to create several future Unicorns. Whether to automate tasks or assist financial institutions in fraud detection and prevention or provide new generation medical and biotech solutions, startups are harnessing the disruptive power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning to capture opportunities in all the sectors. A whole raft of innovative startups with cutting-edge expertise spanning sectors are predicted to become tomorrow's unicorns.

2021 was a blockbuster year with more startups entering the billion-dollar club than ever before. A total of 523 companies from 2021 have maintained their unicorn status, up five-folds as compared to 100 unicorns from 2020. The unicorn boom for 2021 can be attributed to funding frenzy fueled by rapid adoption of technology and innovative offerings by startups in areas (such as EdTech, E-commerce, among others) gaining relevance due to Covid-19.

The startup ecosystem, which was on a unicorn creation spree last year, is currently facing funding crunch as investors are looking for sustainable business models, valuations and a path to profitability amid the volatile market conditions. A total of 212 unicorns were created in H1 2022, a decline of ~15% compared to H1 2021.

Scope

Predicting Future Unicorns by combining Startup Scorecard and Machine Learning model. Investments trends in Startups over the years. Prediction that came out to be true in recent years.

Reasons to Buy

The publisher's Potential Unicorns list offers early predictive intelligence and enables to spot tomorrow's winners today. The model identifies venture funded companies which have the potential to become unicorns (a valuation of at least $1 billion ) driven by the publisher's proprietary machine learning algorithm which decodes millions of interactions between key deal attributes.

Key Topics Covered:

Existing Unicorns Update: Inception till 1H2022

Coverage by Sector, Geography and Themes

Number of Unicorns in last 8 Quarters: Q-o-Q Comparison

212 Startups that became Unicorns in 1H2022

Top Investors Backing Most Unicorns

Predicting Future Unicorns with 45%+ Accuracy in 1H2022

Coverage by Sector, Geography and Themes

Highlighting 59 Unicorns out of 127 that our ML model predicted correctly in 1Q2022

Highlighting 41 Unicorns out of 85 that our ML model predicted correctly in 2Q2022

Predicting New Startups that have the potential to become Future Unicorns

Highlighting 50 Startups our ML Model predicted in 1Q2022 to become new Unicorns in future

Highlighting 50 Startups our ML predicted in 2Q2022 to become new Unicorns in future

Highlighting Decacorns: Existing Unicorns with > $10bn Valuation

Valuation Highlighting IPOs & SPACs Announced in 2021

