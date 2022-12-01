Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,923 in the last 365 days.

Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capital Gains

Two Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations for the following municipal closed-end funds:

Record Date

December 15, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date

December 14, 2022

Payable Date

December 30, 2022

Taxable Amount Per Share

Short Term

Long-Term

Ticker

 

Exchange

Fund Name

Capital Gain

 

Capital Gain

NUO

 

NYSE

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

-

 

$0.0059

NXC

 

NYSE

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

-

 

$0.0022

For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:

Financial Professionals:
800-752-8700

Investors:
800-257-8787

Media:
media-inquiries@nuveen.com

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 3o Sep 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

  • market developments;
  • legal and regulatory developments; and
  • other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

EPS-2615001PR-E1222W

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005228/en/

You just read:

Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capital Gains

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.