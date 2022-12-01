Submit Release
Camden Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust CPT (the "Company") declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.94 per share to holders of record as of December 16, 2022 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on January 17, 2023.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 171 properties containing 58,433 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 15 consecutive years, most recently ranking #26.

For additional information, please contact Camden's Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

