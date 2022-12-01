920th Airmen conduct mass-casualty rescue exercise

Published Nov. 29, 2022

By Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan, 920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

The 920th Rescue Wing conducted a week-long validation exercise designed to refine mass-casualty emergency response procedures. Airmen from across the wing worked to ensure pararescuemen and aircrew from HH-60G Pave Hawk and HC-130J Combat King II aircraft enhanced their abilities to treat critically injured patients in austere locations, support ground special operations teams, and conduct extended duration overland movement and in-flight patient care.

During the course of the exercise, pararescuemen conducted live-fire infantry action drills and small-unit tactics while maneuvering with patients, called in emergency close air support from HH-60s and F-15E Strike Eagles, and triaged and treated mass casualty patients. 920th RQW HH-60s conducted real-time aircraft deconfliction, high altitude aerial refueling and the hoisting, fast roping and rappelling of ground forces. The wing's HC-130s conducted combat search and rescue-commander actions while searching for, authenticating and directing rescue forces to downed pilots, as well as performed air drops of multiple resupply bundles and troops.