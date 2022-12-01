Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,010 in the last 365 days.

920th Airmen conduct mass-casualty rescue exercise

  • Published
  • By Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan, 920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

The 920th Rescue Wing conducted a week-long validation exercise designed to refine mass-casualty emergency response procedures. Airmen from across the wing worked to ensure pararescuemen and aircrew from HH-60G Pave Hawk and HC-130J Combat King II aircraft enhanced their abilities to treat critically injured patients in austere locations, support ground special operations teams, and conduct extended duration overland movement and in-flight patient care. 

During the course of the exercise, pararescuemen conducted live-fire infantry action drills and small-unit tactics while maneuvering with patients, called in emergency close air support from HH-60s and F-15E Strike Eagles, and triaged and treated mass casualty patients. 920th RQW HH-60s conducted real-time aircraft deconfliction, high altitude aerial refueling and the hoisting, fast roping and rappelling of ground forces. The wing's HC-130s conducted combat search and rescue-commander actions while searching for, authenticating and directing rescue forces to downed pilots, as well as performed air drops of multiple resupply bundles and troops.

You just read:

920th Airmen conduct mass-casualty rescue exercise

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.