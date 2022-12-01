Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces November Sales—Including the Sale of Mountain Retreat Near Boulder, Colorado

7526 Spring Drive in Boulder, Colorado Scimitar Ridge Ranch north of Seattle, Washington 1145 Cypress Cove Road in Spring Branch, Texas Masseria Mimosa in Matera, Italy

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in November.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured sold properties include 7526 Spring Drive in cooperation with buyer’s agent Alex Rice of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, a newly constructed estate boasting the ultimate indoor-outdoor entertainment spaces; Scimitar Ridge Ranch in cooperation with buyer’s agent Marianna Mikshanskiy of Sterling Johnston Real Estate, a 40± acre magnificent equestrian estate; 1145 Cypress Cove Road in cooperation with buyer’s agent Alice Lebkuecher of Keller Williams Wimberley, a gorgeous Hill Country escape; and Masseria Mimosa in cooperation with buyer’s agent Matteo Berloffa Spadafora of Invest In Italy, an Italian estate with unending 360-degree views of the famous Matera landscape.

November sales include:

7526 Spring Drive in Boulder, Colorado | In cooperation with Stephanie Iannone of Compass Colorado, 39 days of exposure resulted in 23,920+ website/page views, 760+ prospects, 53 showings, and 6 bidders.

This newly built estate is in harmony with the native landscaping and Flatiron vistas surrounding it. Every square inch of interior space has been designed to frame mountain views. Natural elements of steel, glass, and wood provide a complement to the blue skies and peaks in the distance. Custom millwork and luxurious finishes abound, from the foyer chandelier created by international artist Cesar Lopez Negrete to the functional built-ins to the designer lighting and sumptuous material choices. This estate's pièce de résistance is an homage to indoor-outdoor living, with accordion glass doors to fully integrate the interior and outdoor spaces. This estate features a deluxe chef's kitchen and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen. The two spaces work together in harmony to create the ultimate entertaining flow. The secluded owner's wing is the ideal retreat with mountain views, a personal gym, a home office, and a luxurious spa bath.

Scimitar Ridge Ranch north of Seattle, Washington | In cooperation with Jen Cameron and James Campbell of The Agency Seattle, 38 days of exposure resulted in 25,390+ website/page views, 990+ prospects, 64 showings, and 7 bidders.

Cedar heart log beams, original London cobblestones and a forested mountain top location conjure ski-lodge vibes amidst the coastal beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Once owned by the heiress of the Ralston-Purina fortune, Scimitar Ridge Ranch has a rustic elegance that fits its country getaway location. This estate offers many possibilities, from a multigenerational retreat, event venue, or a stunning spot to escape the hustle and work-from-home surrounded by the ocean and forests. Designed with entertaining in mind, Scimitar Ridge Ranch offers a bevy of settings to delight friends and family. The indoor grotto pool is surrounded by Montana Rhyolite stone walls, Idaho siltstone floors, two waterfalls, and sunlight filtering through the wall of French doors. Adjacent to a 2,900-acre forest preserve, the private estate will be undisturbed and surrounded by an old-growth forest. Equestrian facilities round out the incredible amenities at Scimitar Ridge Ranch.

1145 Cypress Cove Road in Spring Branch, Texas | In cooperation with Joy Flamer of All City Real Estate, 33 days of exposure resulted in 28,240+ website/page views, 1,280+ prospects, 24 showings, and 4 bidders.

"As a long-time proponent of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, and a member of their Agent Advisory Board, I have witnessed the firm's dedication to their clients on each deal. I knew their auction process would provide the perfect platform to sell this beautiful property that belonged to my late brother. The care and attention the team showed through this 5-week process was simply unmatched. I'm very grateful for their support in this sale," stated seller, Kyle Crews.

Situated minutes from the Guadalupe River, this Spring Branch estate is a true Hill Country retreat. Three separate cedar cabins are tucked away on over 13 acres of naturally preserved land. Each cabin boasts wood details and abundant natural light throughout. The exterior features oak trees, an expansive stone patio, and landscaped gravel pathways. The natural landscapes and local wildlife offer an enchanting corner of Texas. In addition to the three main cabins, this property features a large workshop and greenhouses, while boat access to nearby Canyon Lake is just 10 minutes away. This gorgeous property is perfect for a potential AirBnB, wedding venue, or private family getaway.

Masseria Mimosa in Matera, Italy | In cooperation with Gemma Bruce of The Viewing, 49 days of exposure resulted in 29,280+ website/page views, 1,380+ prospects, 32 showings, and 6 bidders.

Perched on a hilltop, Masseria Mimosa has 360-degree views of the famous Matera landscape. Aside from being chosen as a filming location for the most recent James Bond movie, Matera is a Unesco-recognised, picturesque hilltop town of 60,000 in the south of Italy renowned for its many cave dwellings (“Sassi”). Reputed to be the third-oldest, continuously inhabited place on earth, these caves, dating back some 9,000 years, are now transformed into stylish homes, bars, restaurants, and hotels. 6,000 years older than Rome, this quiet, unassuming town is surrounded by generations-old family farms, wineries, olive and citrus groves, two mountain ranges, and three coastlines. But ancient Matera also packs a luxurious punch. It boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant, and several 5-star hotels, some of which are actually in the Sassi cave network. In neighboring Bernalda, the film director Francis Ford Coppola bought a historic palazzo and transformed it into the five-star hotel residence, Palazzo Margherita.

