Vereco Healthcare Solutions Partners with Symphion to Offer Comprehensive Print Fleet Cyber Security for Healthcare
Leading healthcare managed print services provider partners with leader in print fleet cyber security to supplement its industry-leading managed print serviceDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symphion, Inc., the world leader in comprehensive print fleet cyber security, today announced a joint partnership with Vereco Healthcare Solutions, the print services industry’s healthcare leader, to fill the global security gap presented by unprotected and unmonitored printer endpoints for Vereco’s customers. Through this partnership, Vereco’s customers will have immediate access to Symphion’s comprehensive, perpetual print fleet cyber security program.
Healthcare leaders are recognizing the dangerous gap in their cyber security programs presented by unsecured printers and the potentially extreme financial consequences of inaction. Printers, unlike other Internet of Things devices, have significant configurability for security built-in (often as many as 300 configurable security settings per device), but those settings are not being used on networks because of cost and technical limitations. The result is that these vulnerable devices are completely unprotected and unmonitored – both exposing all the data that they process, transmit, and store and providing hackers with unrestricted/privileged access to a company’s internal network.
“Healthcare providers are under attack and looking for solutions to address this gap. We partnered with Symphion to address this need for our customers,” stated Jeff Felton, CEO of Vereco Healthcare Solutions. “We now offer Symphion as a seamless addition to our unique, completely outsourced approach to print services. Symphion’s large healthcare system experience and vendor-agnostic approach make them excellent partners for Vereco. They are truly a transformational addition to our offering.”
Prior to Symphion, there hasn’t been a true vendor-agnostic solution to address this gap. The realities are that large print fleets include 100’s to 1000’s of print devices with many makes, models, types and ages and no common means of configuration management, patch management or monitoring. Symphion delivers its comprehensive, vendor-agnostic print fleet solutions to address this gap and cyber harden all print devices in large print fleets as a remotely delivered turnkey service without requiring any customer employees or contractors.
“We’re very happy to be working with our newest partner, Vereco LLC. Their rich history of print services industry leadership and large healthcare system focus align very well with Symphion,” said Jim LaRoe, CEO of Symphion. “Importantly, their vendor agnostic and stellar service reputation mirrors Symphion’s comprehensive print fleet cyber security capabilities.”
For more information on where to purchase and service details, visit https://symphion.com/print-fleet-cyber-security/
###
About Symphion
Symphion, Inc. is a Dallas, Texas based software and services company that is the world’s leader in comprehensive print fleet cyber security. Since inception, Symphion has been focused on continual innovation, seamless delivery and dedication to excellence in customer service. Symphion’s turnkey, Print Fleet Cyber Security as a Service™ solutions affordably deliver, perpetual cyber security hygiene across all makes, models, types, ages and firmware versions of imaging devices-- to fill the global printer cyber security gap.
About Vereco Healthcare Solutions
Since 2004, Vereco has been the industry leader in comprehensive Managed Print Services by exclusively servicing healthcare clients. Today Vereco operates in 48 states, services over 300 acute facilities, more than 300 behavioral health locations and 4000+ affiliated physician practices. Over the past 18 years, Vereco has perfected a program that addresses and supports your efforts to meet those challenges. Our program streamlines, simplifies, and removes the burden and financial uncertainty that health systems face each day. Vereco’s teams of onsite personnel work directly with healthcare provider IT staff to ensure print infrastructure is aligned with EHR systems, and other clinical and non-clinical processes. Additional information may be found at www.vereco.com.
Nicolia Wiles
Prime TechPR, LLC
+1 512-698-7373
email us here