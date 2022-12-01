The Luxe List Holiday Gift Guide 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savvy shoppers are indelibly on the hunt for great gifts and gets that can be bought online with all of the comfort and convenience e-Tail affords. Finding unique, worthy and especially “ah-inducing” giftables can take a tremendous amount of time and effort. So, in the spirit of easing and expediting your shopping escapades, The Luxe List has thoughtfully curated a cross-section of holiday gift picks across a multitude of categories (fun, tech, home, fragrance, style, problem solvers, kitchen & cooking gadgets, foodie and self-care) that can all be purchased lickety-split with a few keystrokes.

View images alongside descriptions for each item online at

https://luxelistreviews.com/something-for-everyone-holiday-gift-guide-2022/

*** FOR FUN SEEKERS ***

• Aventon's Level.2 Commuter Electric Bike (aventon.com)

• Santa's Pick Gift Set from Batch Gifts (batchusa.com)

*** TECH GADGETS ***

• Vankyo’s Performance V700W HD Projector (ivankyo.com)

• The Casiotone CT-S1WE by Casio (casio.com)

• SideTrak Swivel Attachable Laptop Monitor (sidetrak.com)

• SunShader Laptop Sun, Heat & Privacy Shade (sunshader.com)

• Oculamp All Day, All Night Light by Ocushield (ocushield.com)

• The Ivy Health Tracker from Bellabeat (bellabeat.com)

• Interaxon Inc.’s Muse S Gen 2 Meditation Headband (choosemuse.com)

• LectroFan Micro2 Sleep Sound Machine (soundofsleep.com)

• The Barnacle Pro Waterproof Speaker from Speaqua (speaqua.com)

• Edifier’s True Wireless In-Ear Headphones (edifier-online.com)

• ISOtunes Sport’s CALIBER Noise-Isolating Earbuds (isotunes.com)

• SmartBidet’s SB-2400ER Electric Bidet (smartbidetusa.com)

• OCLEAN’s X Pro Elite Smart Electric Toothbrush (oclean.com)

*** FOR THE HOME ***

• Platin Audio’s ‘Monaco’ 5.1.2 Wireless Audio Surround Sound System (platinaudio.us)

• yeedi Mop Station Pro (amazon.com)

• Park Seed Company’s Gardening Supplies (parkseed.com)

• 3-Piece Gardening Set by Centurion (amazon.com)

*** FRAGRANCE FORWARD ***

• Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato (judygarlandfragrance.com)

• Canopy x The Skinny Confidential Aroma Diffuser (getcanopy.co)

*** STYLE ***

• Blue Planet Watch by CIGA Design (cigadesign.com)

• The Luminox X Volition America Leatherback Sea Turtle Giant Watch

• Moonglow Personalized Jewelry (moonglow.com)

• 14K Gold-Plated Moon Sunflower Hoop Earrings by VANCARO (vancaro.com)

• Ear Cuffs from Starlette Galleria (starlettegalleria.com)

• Trendhim Style Accessories for Men (trendhim.com)

• FREEBIRD’s ‘Woodland’ Design Boots (freebirdstores.com)

• Fashion-Forward Footwear for Women and Men from OluKai (olukai.com)

• ‘Fraser’ Men’s Sneaker from Woolloomooloo (woolloomoolooshoe.com/products/fraser)

• Dooney & Bourke’s DB75 Multi Collection’s Multi Ginger Crossbody (dooney.com)

• Kelly Clutch and Crossbody Handbag by Luis Steven (luissteven.com)

• Clear Handbags from Margo Paige (margopaige.com)

• Handbag and Home Accessories from My Style Bags (mystylebags.com/us)

• Accessories from Deux Mains (deuxmains.com)

• Katia Designs Jewelry (katiadesigns.com)

• Dickies’ Winter Shirts (dickies.com)

• Black Leather Jumpsuit Catsuit from ZippiLeather.com (zippileather.com)

*** PROBLEM SOLVERS ***

• ‘Little Giant’ Velocity 17-Foot Telescoping Multi-Position Ladder by Ace Hardware (acehardware.com)

• Cincha’s Travel Belt Luggage Fastener (cinchatravel.com)

• RAINRAP Rain Poncho (rainraps.com)

• StickTite Instant Stick-On Reading Lenses (sticktitelens.com)

• Binibi’s Bilingual Education Sound Book Collection (binibi.co)

• Superio’s Home Care Products (superiobrand.com/)

*** KITCHEN & COOKING GADGETS ***

• Ooni Fyra’s 12-inch Wood Pellet Outdoor Pizza Oven from Ace Hardware (acehardware.com)

• GoBQ Portable Charcoal Grill (gobqgrills.com)

• Kitchen Appliances from Vinci Housewares (amazon.com)

• Basquettes Culinary Tool for the Oven and Grill (amazon.com)

*** FOOD & BEVERAGE ***

• Bedazzled Barware from Joanna Buchanan (joannabuchanan.com)

• Smoked Cocktail Topper Kit from Helius Originals (heliusoriginals.com)

• Premium Cincoro Tequila (reservebar.com)

• Bozal Mezcal Spirits (bozalmezcal.com)

• WhistlePig Whiskey’s Products (whistlepigwhiskey.com)

• Uncle Val's Gin (unclevalsgin.com)

• BRAND Napa Valley’s 2017 Vineyard N°95 Cabernet Sauvignon One Bottle Gift Box (brandnapavalley.com)

• Mrs. G's Hot Pepper Jellies (mrsgsjellies.com)

• The Peach Truck's ‘Peach Cobbler Kit Trio’ and Signature ‘Pecan Pie Kit’ (thepeachtruck.com)

• Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Snacks (eatmeguiltfree.com)

*** SELF-CARE ***

• Volo Beauty Hair Care Products (volobeauty.com)

• Bombay Hair’s Styling Tools (bombayhair.com)

• LaJeanell’s Essential Makeup Limited Edition Set (lajeanell.com)

• Pro Lash's Classic Lash Set (prolash.com)

• Theraderm’s Anti-Aging System (theraderm.net)

• Vieve’s Leaves Restorative Duo Skincare System (vievesleaves.com)

• Biotin Hair Serum from Pureauty Naturals (pureautynaturals.com)

• Everlasting Comfort Back Stretcher (amazon.com)

• Premium Bamboo Weighted Sleep Eye Mask by Ocushield (ocushield.com)

• Instant FIRMxè Eye Tightener 2-Piece Kit from Peter Thomas Roth (sephora.com)

• August + Monroe’s 3-in-1 Blemish Camouflage (augustmonroe.com)

~~~

Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B.

