CCWC and Kirkland & Ellis LLP 19th Annual Career Strategies Conf. Honors Outstanding Achievements of Tamika Tremaglio

Corporate Counsel Women of Color Tamika Tremaglio, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association

CCWC and Kirkland & Ellis LLP Honors NBA Players Association’s Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio with the Diamond Award of Excellence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Counsel Women of Color and Kirkland & Ellis LLP 19th Annual Career Strategies Conference will take place September 27-30, 2023, at the National Harbor Gaylord Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland (near Washington D.C.) The Corporate Counsel Women of Color is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional organization established in 2004 by Founder and CEO Laurie Robinson Haden. Its purpose is to advance women of color attorneys and to foster diversity in the legal profession.

Each year, the Corporate Counsel Women of Color Diamond Award of Excellence is presented to a worthy recipient for her leadership and career achievements. In 2023, this highly esteemed recognition goes to Tamika Tremaglio, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association.

“We honor Tamika Tremaglio with our CCWC 2023 Diamond of Excellence. Tamika embodies authentic servant leadership. For over a decade, Tamika led the CCWC “MBA for Lawyers” program, providing women of color attorneys with tools and skills for understanding financial statements, valuation, and business transactions,” said Founder Robinson Haden.

Currently, Mrs. Tremaglio is the Executive Director of the National Basketball Association Players Association Foundation (NBAPA), serving as the primary advocate for all players, ensuring the protection of the organization and its membership, including serving as the leading negotiator in all collective bargaining activities. Before her role with the NBAPA, she led over 14,000 employees at Deloitte and was based in the Greater Washington area. She has numerous awards and recognitions from the Washington Business Journal, the National Bar Association, Essence Magazine, and Working Mother, to name a few.

Past honorees of the Diamond Award of Excellence include Debra Martin Chase (Hollywood Producer of Harriett and CBS’s The Equalizer), Debra L. Lee (former CEO of Black Entertainment Television and CEO of Leading Women Defined), Teresa Roseborough (General Counsel, The Home Depot), Simon Wu (Chief Legal Officer, Choice Hotels), Gloria Santona (former General Counsel, McDonald’s Corporation), and Christina Swarns (Executive Director, Innocence Project).

For more information, please get in touch with Laurie N. Robinson Haden or Email: Info@ccwomenofcolor.org or go to the website: www.ccwomenofcolor.org.