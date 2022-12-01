Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,151 in the last 365 days.

PFAS Chemicals Under Your Pizza

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release : 11-30-2022

Currently nine states (CA, CO, CT, MD, ME, MN, NY, VT, and WA) have enacted state bans on PFAS in food packaging. PFAS may be used as grease-proofing agents in fast-food wrappers, pizza boxes, microwave popcorn bags, take-out paperboard containers, and pet food bags to prevent oil and grease from foods from leaking through the packaging. As more states continue to add legislature banning PFAS, pizza operators will need alternatives to wax paper, corrugate sheets or mesh.

A growing body of science has found that there are potential adverse health impacts associated with PFAS exposure, including liver damage, thyroid disease, decreased fertility, high cholesterol, obesity, hormone suppression and cancer.

Perfect Crust Pizza Liners are PFAS free, biodegradable and compostable. Perfect Crust Pizza Liners provide a barrier between the pizza box and the pizza.

About Perfect Crust Pizza Liners: Perfect Crust Pizza Liners are made in the Minnetonka, MN with 100% virgin pulp paper. They are currently available in all 50 US states, Canada and Europe. Samples can be requested at www.perfectcrust.com #PFAS #Pizza

Eric Bam
Perfect Crust Pizza Liners
+1 918-812-0945
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

PFAS Chemicals Under Your Pizza

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.