PFAS Chemicals Under Your Pizza
Currently nine states (CA, CO, CT, MD, ME, MN, NY, VT, and WA) have enacted state bans on PFAS in food packaging. PFAS may be used as grease-proofing agents in fast-food wrappers, pizza boxes, microwave popcorn bags, take-out paperboard containers, and pet food bags to prevent oil and grease from foods from leaking through the packaging. As more states continue to add legislature banning PFAS, pizza operators will need alternatives to wax paper, corrugate sheets or mesh.
A growing body of science has found that there are potential adverse health impacts associated with PFAS exposure, including liver damage, thyroid disease, decreased fertility, high cholesterol, obesity, hormone suppression and cancer.
Perfect Crust Pizza Liners are PFAS free, biodegradable and compostable. Perfect Crust Pizza Liners provide a barrier between the pizza box and the pizza.
About Perfect Crust Pizza Liners: Perfect Crust Pizza Liners are made in the Minnetonka, MN with 100% virgin pulp paper. They are currently available in all 50 US states, Canada and Europe. Samples can be requested at www.perfectcrust.com #PFAS #Pizza
