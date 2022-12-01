Michigan nonprofit – offering kids the chance to travel the world – recognized internationally with Magellan Award

Sanya Weston Young People Travel Group

Sanya Weston is focused on exposing African-American youth to global travel, leadership, entrepreneurship, education, careers, cultural immersion, and sports.

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanya Weston has spent most of her life traveling around the world – growing up with a mother who owned her own travel agency and then continuing that legacy after her mom’s death.

But she knew that most kids living in the Detroit area like her didn’t have that same opportunity. So, she decided to start the nonprofit Young People Travel Global Edge to help change that.

“Many people don’t get their passport until they graduate from college – but why wait until then? I wanted to help kids – especially African American inner-city kids – get those experiences to expand their worldview and perspective,” said Weston, who is also the founder and CEO of Your Premier Travel Service.

“Not only is this great to put on their application for college or a job, but it also gives them amazing stories to tell while increasing their empathy and understanding of others.”

In October, YPT Global Edge was named a gold Magellan Award winner – the highest honor given by Travel Weekly Magazine – and was selected as the overall winner in the Giving Back category. The Magellan Awards are presented each year to honor outstanding design, marketing, and services in a broad range of travel industry segments. Winners are selected by some of the biggest names in the travel world.

“With COVID-19, the last couple years have been tough for the nonprofit, so I was emotional when I found out that we won. For me to receive that – that’s a big thing in the travel industry. Across the globe, airlines, cruise lines, hotels, travel advisors and more have received this prestigious award – and now we’re among them,” said Weston.

“It’s amazing to be recognized for something that holds such a big part of my heart – this nonprofit that helps youth travel the world.”

The Board of Trustees of Northwood University have also name Weston as the 2022 Distinguished Women (DW) Award. Throughout the history of the DW Program, previous honorees such as Martha Reeves, Mary Hart and Gloria Vanderbilt have been celebrated for their commitment to their profession, to their communities and to the Northwood Idea. This award was established by Northwood University over 50 years ago to annually recognize the enormous contributions women make to their communities, volunteer agencies, and public and private enterprises.

Weston started YPT Global Edge in January 2020 – shortly before COVID-19 caused travel to screech to a halt. But Weston knew she didn’t want to give up, so, instead, she changed tactics by helping kids learn about other countries from their homes.

“Our first trip was supposed to be to Manchester, England in April 2020. Obviously, that didn’t happen. But I still wanted to be able to help kids – so we pivoted and started an online program that summer with students across the country,” she said.

Those who sign up for this online program go on virtual tours via a smartphone app that simulates walking through the streets of a country. There’s also an educational component where students learn about the food, the language, the culture, and the history of other countries.

Finally, this year YPT Global Edge was able to start hosting in-person trips. In February, a group of 16 inner-city students – some who had never been on an airplane before – traveled to Dubai for eight days.

“For a while, we thought this first trip was unreachable. But, when we arrived and first stepped off the plane and into the airport, the kids were just in awe. I made sure the students were able to embrace everything about the country,” said Weston.

“They wore clothing that was respectful of the culture, ate at a lot of different restaurants, went on a river boat ride, rode the roller coasters at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, went to the desert and rode a camel, and visited Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. It was amazing.”

Two trips are planned next year – to South Africa and Colombia – and Weston will start hosting four trips each year beginning in 2024. A portion of proceeds from Weston’s business Your Premier Travel Service goes toward helping the kids pay for the in-person trips and virtual learning journeys – along with the help of corporate sponsors and individual donors.

YPT Global Edge also offers two scholarships each year. The first is the Shirley Hogue International Scholarship, named after Weston’s late mother. The second is the Daedra Charles International Scholarship, named in memory of a Hall of Fame basketball player and assistant coach at the University of Tennessee who was also Weston’s former classmate at St. Martin de Porres High School.

In December, students can start applying to be part of YPT Global Edge’s in-person and virtual trips for 2023. Youth age 8 to 17 are eligible to apply – although, if accepted for the in-person trips, kids under the age of 12 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them.

Other services offered by YPT Global Edge include an annual summer camp in partnership with the nonprofit Detroit PAL and a virtual Young Ambassador Program where teens meet other teens from various countries to explore topics of global importance together. Weston has also arranged a Give Back initiative where the nonprofit will donate sports equipment to schools in Antigua, Trinidad, Kenya, Africa and Dominican Republic throughout 2023.

“I hope that my story helps motivate others to make a difference. I have so much love in my heart right now, and I’m so excited for all that we’re doing,” said Weston.

For more information and to apply for the 2023 program, visit https://yptglobaledge.org. To learn more about Weston’s business Your Premier Travel Service – an award-winning travel concierge with more than 45 years of experience – visit https://yourpremiertravelservice.com.

