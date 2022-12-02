New drugs to strike obesity fast tracked
The FDA has granted new drugs a Fast Track designation to treat obesity, as it has shown comparable potential to gastric bypass surgery.
You can’t help someone up a hill, Without getting closer to the top yourself”TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October, the US FDA granted Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide) a Fast Track designation for its use as a treatment for obesity. The drug was approved to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus in May. Mounjaro is the first weight loss drug to show efficacy rates comparable to surgical procedures like sleeve gastrectomies. Several other treatments, like Novo Nordisk’s CagriSema (semaglutide + cagrilintide), are expected to follow after showing encouraging Phase II data.
The UK and US are both undergoing an obesity crisis. The Health Survey for England 2019 reported that 28% of adults in the UK were obese and 36.2% were overweight but not obese. Furthermore, an increase in a sedentary lifestyle, partly brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, saw a further rise in the obese population. The same can be said for the US. A 2017–2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), showed that 30.7% of adults were overweight, 42.4% were obese, and 9.2% had severe obesity.
In 1997, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified obesity as a chronic disease. High rates of obesity place a major burden on healthcare systems as the condition is associated with many major health complications like type 2 diabetes, hypertension, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and other bodily dysfunctions. In the US, obesity care is estimated at to cost $147 billion in healthcare spending annually.
In the past, obesity medications were often dismissed due to insufficient efficacy data and the fact that they were associated with a high occurrence of side effects. However, there has recently been a boom in interest and research in anti-obesity therapeutics. Previously, the standard of care for obesity consisted of holistic changes to diet, exercise, and bariatric surgery for eligible patients. However, despite the effectiveness of bariatric surgery, many obese patients are reluctant to undergo surgical procedures, opening the opportunity for a pharmaceutical approach.
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
Its new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.
The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app!
WHY the NEW WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY APP?
Users can now:
add current and target weight
find a buddy and get support
share photos and weight loss progress
connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
comment and like on posts
track daily weight
This New 100% FREE App can be found in both the Apple and Google Play stores.
It has the ability to transform people's lives.
