FWC closes recreational lane snapper harvest in Gulf state waters

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) closes recreational lane snapper harvest in Florida Gulf state waters starting Dec. 2, 2022 for the remainder of the year. Recreational harvest will reopen on Jan. 1, 2023.  

This action is consistent with the closure of commercial and recreational harvest of lane snapper in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service that was made effective on Nov. 15 to prevent overfishing the stock.

For current recreational lane snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snapper” under “Reef Fish.”

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.

