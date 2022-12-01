Submit Release
FWC postpones final rulemaking on goliath grouper spawning aggregations until May 2023

At its Nov. 30–Dec. 1 meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) passed a motion to postpone decision-making on a rule to increase protections for three goliath spawning sites until the May 2023 meeting. This will allow staff time to gather more information and public feedback, and adjust the rule as necessary before the next spawning event.

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.

For current recreational goliath grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Goliath.

