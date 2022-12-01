Don’t Settle for Feeling Stuck: Break Free and Move Forward With These Time-Tested Life Hacks

An important read for anyone who is feeling hopeless or stuck and wants to find a path forward.

New Book Can Help Readers Embrace 2023 With a Renewed Sense of Clarity and Purpose

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you feel burned out, overwhelmed or frustrated, you’re not alone. Between 75 and 80 percent of people feel “stuck” in at least one area of their lives, according to an Oracle study. Author, speaker and pastor Jimn Kyles has been there himself and wants people to know that it’s normal — and surmountable.

“Here’s the reality: We’re all going to feel stuck at some point in our life. There are so many different areas — you’ve got your marriage, you’ve got your physical health, you have relationships, you have family, you have spiritual life, you have emotional life,” he said in a recent interview. “Though you feel stuck, you don’t have to stay stuck.”

In his new book, Unstuck and Unstoppable: Shake Off The Past, Find Your Purpose, Get On With Your Life, Kyles provides actionable tips and valuable insights, including:

- How to live your life with purpose and passion

- How to discover your identity apart from others' beliefs or expectations

- How to move forward with a clear vision for your future

- How to identify negative paradigms that are secretly sabotaging your life

- How to cultivate a healthy life-giving paradigm

- How to forgive those who hurt you

- What are trauma triggers and how to defuse them

“I know what it’s like to be stuck, and I am sure I’ll get stuck again! However, I am not quitting, and neither are you. I refuse to leave you behind,” Kyles said. That’s why Kyles wrote his new book from a genuine place of compassion and understanding. He doesn’t speak “at” readers. He walks alongside them on their journeys.

Unstuck and Unstoppable is an important read for anyone who is feeling hopeless or stuck and wants to find a path forward. Readers will discover inspiring stories, godly wisdom and the comfort of knowing that the author has been right where they are.

About the Author

Jimn Kyles is the Lead Pastor at Anchor Bend Church in Richmond, Texas. Before getting involved in full-time ministry, he spent most of his twenties as an entrepreneur, working in real estate and restaurants. Kyles and his wife, Phyllis, both felt called to full-time vocational ministry in the mid-2000s. They began Anchor Bend Church in 2013, which is now a thriving, multicultural and multigenerational place for people to find hope and healing.

Unstuck and Unstoppable is his first book. He has a podcast with the same name, where he discusses topics that relate to becoming unstuck and working through life’s obstacles. His greatest desire for his new book is to help people find healing for their struggles.

For more information, visit www.jimnkyles.com. Connect with the author on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jimnkyles) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jimn.kyles), or subscribe to his podcast at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/unstuck-and-unstoppable/id1621094863.

Unstuck and Unstoppable

Publisher: Anchor Bend Publishing

Release Date: November 15, 2022

Available from Amazon.com