Inslee appoints Anne Egeler to Thurston County Superior Court

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Anne Egeler to the Thurston County Superior Court. She will replace Judge James Dixon, who is retiring on December 30, 2022.

Egeler is currently a deputy prosecuting attorney with the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, a position she has held since 2020. In this role she handles criminal appeals in both state and federal court. Before becoming a prosecutor, Egeler served as a deputy solicitor general within the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, from 2005 to 2020.

In the community, Egeler is an active volunteer with the Thurston County Volunteer Legal Association, where she has also served as a past board president. For her contributions to the organization she earned the Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services Legacy award. She has also been a past board member of the Olympia Education Foundation as well as the Capital Chapter of the Washington Women Lawyers.

“Anne is well equipped for this next step of her professional journey,” said Inslee. “She’s handled so many of the types of matters that come before the Thurston County Superior Court; and, with her more recent criminal practice experience, she is ready to hit the ground running.”

Egeler earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington. She obtained her law degree at Seattle University School of Law.