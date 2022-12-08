Johnstone Supply, Progress Supply and Allied Refrigeration Earn Banish Mercury Off the Planet 2022 Awards

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Danielle Myers

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Highlights Distributors for their Exceptional Efforts at Recycling Mercury-Containing Thermostats

Our distributor partners continue their stellar example of environmental stewardship by collecting and recycling mercury-containing thermostats wherever they find them.” — Danielle Myers, operations & compliance manager, TRC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) announced today that Johnstone Supply Co., Progress Supply, and Allied Refrigeration are the 2022 Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) winners.

The annual competition among Heating Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) members recovered more than 211 pounds of mercury from 66 member companies, a slight decrease of about 12% when compared with last year's total recovery results. In addition, more than 530 branch locations returned collection bins during the contest period, from May 1 to Oct. 31.

"Our distributor partners continue their stellar example of environmental stewardship by collecting and recycling mercury-containing thermostats wherever they find them," said Danielle Myers, operations & compliance manager, TRC. "HARDI members continue to demonstrate that it's good business and a benefit to our environment by maintaining their commitment to our recycling program and the BMOP contest. The fact that we had a slight dip in recovered pounds this year is further proof of the effort by TRC and its distributor partners that we continue to remove these units from the environmental stream successfully.

"We should also highlight the outstanding efforts by Johnstone Supply, who have been the No. 1 recycler of mercury-containing thermostats for the past 10 years. Their exemplary efforts and support of the program make them the superstar recycler in our industry."

TRC released the names of the BMOP winners during HARDI's Annual Conference Dec. 6 in Houston, TX.

Distributor Prize Winners are:

• Johnstone Supply recycled the most pounds of mercury overall at 80.5 pounds.

• Progress Supply recycled the highest average pounds of mercury with 1.2 pounds.

• Allied Refrigeration had the highest participation rate (for 10 branches or more) at a whopping 52%.

Top 3 Branches for Recycling

Johnstone Supply Co., St. Paul, MN 16.6 pounds

Johnstone Supply, De Pere, WI 3.8 pounds

R.E. Michel, Baltimore, MD 3.5 pounds

###

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 29 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.7 million thermostats containing 12 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.