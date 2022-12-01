Osage Innovative Solutions / Osage Broadband Announces RFP Partner Selection
Osage Broadband has been selected as the operator of the Osage Nation’s broadband network that will be constructed over the next 2 yrs throughout Osage county.
OIS and Osage Broadband are both proud and excited to have been awarded the opportunity to fulfill the vision of bringing high-speed internet to the members and citizens of the Osage Nation...”PAWHUSKA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osage Innovative Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Osage, LLC, announces its new business enterprise, Osage Broadband, a provider of high speed internet in Osage County and beyond. They have been selected as the operator of the Osage Nation’s broadband network that will be constructed over the next 2 years as part of the Nation's continued drive to deliver high speed internet in northern Oklahoma.
The NTIA (National Telecommunications Information Administration) and the Community Connect Grant Program recently awarded the Osage Nation $54MM for the development and expansion of broadband internet access and services for Osage County. The Nation issued an RFP (Request For Proposal) for companies to submit their qualifications and experience in network operation. Osage Broadband and its operating partner, AtLink Services, LLC, were awarded the contract to operate the planned deployment. This alliance will further enhance the Osage Nation’s vision to provide reliable high-speed internet and career opportunities for Nation members, as well as other county residents.
Osage Broadband will be hosting a series of job fairs across Osage County over three days on December 6 at the Osage Casino in Ponca City, December 7 at the Osage Nation Headquarters in Pawhuska and on December 8 at the Osage Casino in Skiatook. Each day from 10 AM to 3 PM, Osage Broadband representatives will be on hand to answer questions, share career opportunities and accept applications. Among the positions available include Field Installers, Tower Technicians, Customer Service and Tech Support team members.
“Osage Innovative Solutions and Osage Broadband are both proud and excited to have been awarded the opportunity to fulfill the vision of bringing high-speed internet to the members and citizens of the Osage Nation helping to close the digital divide in our communities.” Richard Perrier, Board of Directors, Osage, LLC.
“Osage Broadband” will continue to expand its initial deployment in the communities of Gray Horse, Hominy, Fairfax, Bowring and Pawhuska, with accelerated future development in additional communities throughout Osage county.
About Osage Innovative Solutions, LLC
Osage Innovative Solutions (OIS) is part of the Osage, LLC family and was founded in Pawhuska in 2009. OIS was originally founded as a technology and innovation company. OIS is a tribal 8(a) small business and has held several US Government contracts, including working with the Military at Ft. Leonard Wood in our ancestral home of Missouri. To learn more about Osage Innovative Solutions, visit www.OsageBroadband.com or OsageLLC.com.
