Osage Innovative Solutions / Osage Broadband Announces RFP Partner Selection

Bringing High-Speed Internet to Osage Families

Osage Broadband has been selected as the operator of the Osage Nation’s broadband network that will be constructed over the next 2 yrs throughout Osage county.

OIS and Osage Broadband are both proud and excited to have been awarded the opportunity to fulfill the vision of bringing high-speed internet to the members and citizens of the Osage Nation...” — Richard Perrier, Board of Directors, Osage, LLC.