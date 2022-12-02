72 Hour 2 book release allows author a sizeable accomplishment
500 Copies book release milestoneAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First time author release two books at the same time. Thinking it would take an eternity to sell at least 50 copies, takes 72 hours to sell 500 copies.
After suggesting to her son to write a novel, the entrepreneur writes each novel in 10 days.
2026, Extinction Level Event, #2026 (Amazon eBook, $5.95; ISBN 979-8-9872806-0-7), a science fiction novel reiterates the ever-increasing threat of climate change. In this novel the author’s main character Camila Ferguson, a mild manner student, evolves theory which links solar oscillations with triggering a runaway greenhouse catastrophe. Eventually transforming the Earth from the Holocene to the Anthropocene Era.
Oddly enough, to a science fiction novel written before recent events is remarkably prophetic. Rhine and Po Rivers drying (p. 149), East Antarctica heatwave, March 2022 (p. 80), Yangtze River, August 2022 (p. 127).
HOW NOT TO KILL MAMA, #MAMA (Amazon eBook, $4.95; ISBN 979-8-9872806-3-8) novel brings into focus the tumultuous events brought upon a pandemic and economic conditions. Bentley, a young man taking care of his ailing mother, suddenly catapulted into making life-changing decisions. Unemployed, after receiving a letter, his mother is losing her government assistance benefits. He invests her money in oil and gas Futures markets, creating a fortune. With a ‘special military operation’ on the other side of the planet, he takes advantage in turning her paltry Social Security savings into over $1 Billion.
