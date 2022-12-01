Submit Release
Rocky Mountain Pies, LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared (tree nuts almonds) in Red Button Vintage Creamery 31.88 oz French Silk Pie

Rocky Mountain Pies, LLC of Salt Lake City, Utah is recalling 31.88 oz French Silk Pie with inkjet code date 2 266, because it may contain undeclared almonds. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts (almonds) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Red Button Vintage Creamery French Silk Pie was distributed in Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, and Idaho in retail stores.

Products are packaged in a clear plastic dome and black plastic base with a “Red Button Vintage Creamery” cardboard sleeve. Recall includes only products with the inkjet code on the dome that begins with “2 266”.  Only UPC code 0 41172 81290 9 is involved in this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

It was discovered at a retail location by staff that cases labeled “Turtle Cream Pies” contained Turtle Cream Pies,but were labeled with the “French Silk Pie” sleeves, resulting in the undeclared allergen, as the Turtle Cream Pie contains almonds and the French Silk Pie Sleeve does not declare almonds.  Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s pre-operational changeover packaging process.

Consumers who have purchased Red Button Vintage Creamery French Silk Pie with the Lot Code beginning with “2 266” are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 801-233-6660, Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 PM MST.

Rocky Mountain Pies, LLC.
250 West Crossroads Square
Salt Lake City, Utah  84115

Consumers:
Rocky Mountain Pies, LLC
 801-233-6660

