Gov. Lujan Grisham announces Scott Groginsky as education policy advisor

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced the appointment of Scott Groginsky as her education policy advisor.

Groginsky will work alongside Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla and state education department leadership to support Gov. Lujan Grisham’s ongoing work to continue improving New Mexico’s cradle-to-career public education system and building the strongest possible educational foundation for New Mexico children and families.

Groginsky will focus on improving student outcomes in K-12 education and continuing efforts to bolster access to higher education for all New Mexicans.

“Scott brings invaluable experience in forward-thinking and evidence-based education policies that yield real progress,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have him on my team working for the benefit of all New Mexico students.”

“I’m grateful to the governor for allowing me to help implement her bold and comprehensive vision for supporting student success,” Groginsky said. “The governor is clear that improving the educational system at all levels is a critical step in lifting up all New Mexico children and families, and I am excited to contribute to the effort of reaching that goal.”

Groginsky has over three decades of experience across a broad spectrum of education policy and most recently served as the special advisor for early childhood to Colorado Governor Jared Polis. He previously worked for the National Head Start Association as a senior advisor and senior director of state affairs, in addition to time spent working in education policy at the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. House of Representatives. Groginsky also served on a local Colorado school board for seven years.