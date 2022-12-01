Simmons Bank and Simmons First Foundation Donate $100,000 to Central Arkansas Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Gift provides support for additional staff, camp scholarships and supplies

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank and Simmons First Foundation presented Central Arkansas Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) with a $100,000 donation. The gift will fund additional representatives for FCA in Jefferson County, provide scholarships for middle and high school student athletes to attend FCA camps and provide supplies for programs and events throughout the year.

"Today, young people are facing challenges in greater frequency," said Mark Miller, multi-area director of Central Arkansas Fellowship of Christian Athletes. "Our mission is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and the church. Support from partners like Simmons Bank and the Simmons First Foundation will inspire young lives and create deeper community engagement."

Since 1954, FCA's vision is to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes. More than 700 coaches and 3,000 athletes are empowered by Central Arkansas FCA annually.

"Simmons First Foundation and Simmons Bank are proud to support our community with a gift to Central Arkansas FCA," said Shannon Morgan of Simmons First Foundation. "Simmons Bank and our Foundation are headquartered in Pine Bluff and significantly invest in the region. For more than 100 years, we have made it a priority to support our communities by investing in our youth who represent the next generation of leaders in our communities."

About Simmons First Foundation

Led by former Simmons Bank CEO Tommy May, the Simmons First Foundation supports youth access to health care and education, while aiding low-to-moderate-income families throughout the bank's six-state footprint. The foundation also supports "Go Forward Pine Bluff," a program focused on economic development and quality of life for Simmons' hometown community. Most recently, the foundation established a $3 million endowment to aid environmental conservation and sustainability projects. Since its inception in 2013, Simmons First Foundation has contributed approximately $1.9 million to the communities we serve.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation SFNC, a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

