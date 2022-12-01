Soldier Canyon Water Treatment Authority joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Soldier Canyon Water Treatment Authority has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of Bidnet Direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado and Wyoming easy online access to its upcoming solicitations.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soldier Canyon Water Treatment Authority has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of Bidnet Direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado and Wyoming easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. Soldier Canyon Water Treatment Authority invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/scwta.

The regional purchasing group connects local public agencies with vendors looking to do business with the government. Registered vendors of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System can gain access to a variety of bid opportunities throughout Colorado and Wyoming in one easy-to-use location. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, Soldier Canyon Water Treatment Authority ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda, helping to streamline their procurement process.

"Through the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System we now have more vendors submitting bids for our items or services. The more bids we get, the better the chances are that we will be able to get fair pricing and reliable work from our vendors. Participating with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System allows us to post our bids and reach more vendors, which then creates more competition for the bid process," said Mark Kempton, Authority Manager of Soldier Canyon Water Treatment Authority when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System.

Soldier Canyon Water Treatment Authority invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/scwta and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 350 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Soldier Canyon Water Treatment Authority:

The Authority delivers the highest quality treated water to its customers with financial responsibility, following policies established by the Board in a professional, efficient and ethical manner.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

