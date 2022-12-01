Sherweb joins forces with Malwarebytes to offer endpoint security for MSPs

Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced the addition of Malwarebytes, an endpoint security solution that offers unmatched protection for organizations of any size, to its cloud solutions portfolio.

Malwarebytes provides advanced endpoint protection for maximum peace of mind in an evolving threat landscape. It can be used to provide powerful protection on its own or combined with other solutions to create a layered defense. Studies have shown that Malwarebytes found and removed hidden threats on 39% of devices with another antivirus installed, making it the clear choice for MSPs who want to offer their clients the most robust protection available.

"Sherweb is focused on providing MSPs solutions that free them up to do more," said Jason Brown, Vice President, Channel Marketplace at Sherweb. "When it comes to cybersecurity, being able to streamline as much of their workflow as possible is crucial for our very busy partners. We think they'll find that Malwarebytes can help with that."

One of the ways Malwarebytes helps Managed Service Providers efficiently handle endpoint security is through their OneView platform. MSPs can manage all customer sites and endpoints from a single view to rapidly detect and remediate threats with this intuitive multi-tenant cloud-based platform.

"MSPs count on Sherweb to be a one-stop resource for their security needs. We are thrilled to offer MSPs the opportunity to manage endpoint security through the Malwarebytes OneView platform via Sherweb's trusted cloud marketplace," said Brian Thomas, Malwarebytes Vice President of Worldwide MSP and Channel programs.

Malwarebytes is now available to MSPs through Sherweb for their clients based in the USA and Canada.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions. A world-class team of researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning. For more information, visit www.malwarebytes.com

About Sherweb

More than 7000 partners and 85,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb's value-added services. We support our customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, we can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com

