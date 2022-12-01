Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,091 in the last 365 days.

MTN declares decade-long USD 4.2 billion battle with Turkcell over

LONDON, UK, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A decade after proceedings were launched against South African telco group MTN by Turkish operator Turkcell in a lawsuit worth USD 4.2 billion, the High Court of South Africa has dismissed the claim with costs. The decision was taken on Wednesday 30 November.

Turkcell, along with its 100%-owned subsidiary East Asian Consortium (EAC), launched proceedings in November 2013, accusing MTN of improper action with regard to the first private Iranian network operator license. Believing that it was set to lose a network operator contract in the Middle Eastern nation as a result of bribery and corruption, Turkcell sought USD 4.2 billion (ZAR 43 billion in 2013) in damages.

MTN was accused of “corrupt acts” by the Turkish operator, including gifts given to government officials from Iran and South Africa and promises of bribes in order to secure the operator contract.

An earlier attempt to bring the case to court was made in the USA in 2012, but a Supreme Court ruling in an unrelated dispute made it apparent that the local courts would have no jurisdiction in an overseas claim involving two foreign companies. The initial case against MTN was dropped in May 2013 as a result. Turkcell’s departure as a plaintiff in the case in November 2020 left EAC as the sole party taking action against MTN.

According to MTN: “In a judgement handed down by the High Court of South Africa on 30 November 2022, EAC’s action against MTN has been dismissed with costs, putting an end to the Turkcell litigation. MTN is delighted at the outcome as it has consistently maintained that the Turkcell litigation was without merit. MTN had no provisions or contingent liabilities with regard to the Turkcell litigation.”

Turkcell is directly and indrectly owned by TWF, the wealth fund of the Republic of Turkey (26.2% of shares) and LetterOne Holdings (19,8% of shares), the investment firm co-founded by Russians investors including Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.


IN THE HIGH COURT OF SOUTH AFRICA

GAUTENG LOCAL DIVISION, JOHANNESBURG

CASE NUMBERS: 2013/44462

In the matter between:

TURKCELL ĺLETIŞIM HIZMETLERI A.S.                                                          First Plaintiff

EAST ASIAN CONSORTIUM B.V. Second Plaintiff

and

MTN GROUP LIMITED First Defendant

MTN INTERNATIONAL (MAURITIUS) LTD Second Defendant

MTN HOLDINGS (PTY) LIMITED Third Defendant

MTN INTERNATIONAL (PTY) LIMITED Fourth Defendant

NHLEKO, PHUTHUMA FREEDOM Fifth Defendant

CHARNLEY, IRENE Sixth Defendant


https://businesstech.co.za/news/trending/647867/after-10-years-mtn-says-its-4-2-billion-battle-with-turkcell-is-over/

Shamir Atif
DI PR
+44 20 7454 5111
email us here

You just read:

MTN declares decade-long USD 4.2 billion battle with Turkcell over

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.