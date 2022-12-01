PSD Releases Proposed Public Engagement Plan for Review of VT Renewable Electricity Policies

The Department of Public Service (PSD) on December 1, 2022 released a proposed public engagement plan to guide a comprehensive review of Vermont's renewable and clean electricity programs and policies over the next year. The proposed plan incorporates input received earlier this year from the Request for Input and envisions three phases of public engagement to implement a core recommendation of the Comprehensive Energy Plan.

The Public Engagement Plan is available to the public for review online.

The plan is intended to be a proposal for how the review of renewable electricity programs and policies could occur, but by design leaves room for flexibility as new ideas about or needs for public engagement emerge throughout the process. The Department welcomes feedback on this proposal either via webform, or email to PSD-REPrograms@vermont.gov. The proposed public engagement plan and supporting documents can be viewed or downloaded from the Department's Renewables webpage.