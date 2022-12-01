Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,852 in the last 365 days.

PSD Releases Proposed Public Engagement Plan for Review of VT Renewable Electricity Policies

The Department of Public Service (PSD) on December 1, 2022 released a proposed public engagement plan to guide a comprehensive review of Vermont's renewable and clean electricity programs and policies over the next year. The proposed plan incorporates input received earlier this year from the Request for Input and envisions three phases of public engagement to implement a core recommendation of the Comprehensive Energy Plan.

The Public Engagement Plan is available to the public for review online.

The plan is intended to be a proposal for how the review of renewable electricity programs and policies could occur, but by design leaves room for flexibility as new ideas about or needs for public engagement emerge throughout the process. The Department welcomes feedback on this proposal either via webform, or email to PSD-REPrograms@vermont.gov. The proposed public engagement plan and supporting documents can be viewed or downloaded from the Department's Renewables webpage.

You just read:

PSD Releases Proposed Public Engagement Plan for Review of VT Renewable Electricity Policies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.