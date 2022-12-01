Spiritual Writings Invoke Caring Attitudes, Healing Actions and Positive Togetherness

Love, joy and peace are common themes on www.wordsforall.org. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

Dr. Pieter Noomen’s Gifts to the World Compare With St. Nick’s

'Peace on earth,' indeed, means global harmony in activities and interests for all pulling and pushing forces. Each human being, with or without religion, has moments of longing for this.” — Dr. Pieter Noomen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Tis the season to be jolly! But to do that, is it necessary to believe in a plump little man with a white beard who gives away presents?

Absolutely not! Because there really was a Santa Claus … St. Nicholas, whose nickname was Sinter Klaas, a shortened form of Sint Nikolaas (Dutch for Saint Nicholas). He was admired for his piety and kindness, and it is said he gave away all his inherited wealth and traveled the countryside helping the poor and sick.

There is another humble, pious man who spread joy, kindness and wisdom … and who also has passed on, yet is still offering his “gifts” to all those who care to have them, just as free as Santa’s Christmas presents. His name was Dr. Pieter Noomen, and his gifts are the massive amount of wise and spiritual writings he posted on his website, www.wordsforall.org.

Another similarity between St. Nick and Pieter Noomen is that both believed in a higher power, and many of Dr. Noomen’s writings are the words of that higher power, which he believed were spoken directly to him. He didn’t like to make a big deal out of it; he just wanted to share what he had learned.

“I hesitate to provide personal data,” the late Dr. Noomen once said. “Not because there are things to hide, but because my not-spectacular background may, in a negative way, influence readers who are not familiar with the world in which I grew up ... the Western European and the North American culture. The particulars of my life as an average person are not too interesting, except that they may lead to the wondering, ‘If someone like him was given the possibility to be in direct contact with the full, the Real Reality, while still on earth, then it must be possible for me, too.’”

And perhaps it’s possible for you, too. Here is what Dr. Noomen said he was told by the Real Reality one December day:

“You are in the midst of Christmas celebrations. Many, also outside of your culture, are touched by its sphere. 'Peace on earth,' indeed, means global harmony in activities and interests for all pulling and pushing forces. Each human being, with or without religion, has moments of longing for this. Naturally, because it is a component of their own constitution. Allowing this longing to grow and acting upon it solidifies your connection with eternity. It will not bring 'heaven' on earth,’ but it uncovers what existence is all about.”

Check out his website at www.wordsforall.org.

An example of Dr. Noomen’s “Wisdoms of the Week” from that website:

“When you live up to your nature as a free contributor to the totality of life and do that as harmoniously as you can by being a bringer of peace, forgiveness and new perspectives, then your journey is a blessed one.”