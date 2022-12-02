Submit Release
Opt-i Launching Start Diary, a Service that Helps Write Diary Online, Blogs, Vlogs or Launch Business Websites

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup company Opt-i LLC is planning to Launch ‘Start Diary,’ a website hosting service that mainly focuses on people who want to write Blogs, Vlogs and Diaries online. The same service can also be used to launch business websites. Start Diary is scheduled to be started on January 2023.

The company says that the service will mainly target people looking for a web hosting service at an economical price. Along with the hosting service, the company provides free assistance to set up WordPress front/Homepage and provides a free .com domain.

Currently, the company is running a campaign on Indiegogo where the hosting service can be booked at a discounted price. It's a limited period offer to only the first 100 persons. Campaign Page URL: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/start-your-blog-vlog-diary-business-website/pr/30624469

About Opt-i
Opt-i LLC is a startup company setup in New Mexico with a mission & vision to provide digital products & services to People & Businesses at an economical price.

Contact:
Name of Media Contact: Leo Opt (business@opt-i.com)
Company Name: Opt-i LLC
Company website:
Opt-i : https://www.opt-i.com
Start Diary : https://www.startdiary.com
Contact Phone Number: +1 956 232 2524
Contact E-mail: Business@opt-i.com
