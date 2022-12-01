Gov. Wolf: Don’t Miss Last Chance to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program and Bonus Rebate

Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program that they must apply by Dec. 31, 2022, to receive their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate.

“Don’t miss your last chance to get a one-time bonus rebate through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is the only year that these one-time bonus rebates are available, and I don’t want to see any eligible Pennsylvanians miss out on the bonus rebates. By boosting the amount recipients get this year, we’re helping older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities deal with inflation and higher prices while staying in their homes.”

Thanks to a proposal Gov. Wolf introduced earlier this year, older Pennsylvanians ​and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money than usual this year. On top of the annual rebate, recipients will also receive a one-time bonus rebate equal to 70​% of their original rebate amount.

“Although we have already received more than 458,000 applications this year for rebates on rent or property taxes paid in 2021, we know there are still eligible applicants in the commonwealth who can benefit from this program by simply submitting an application,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “If you’re one of the eligible Pennsylvanians who has not yet submitted an application, act now so that you can take advantage of the rebate program and the additional bonus that Governor Wolf worked to make possible this year.”

Gov. Wolf’s plan to deliver the one-time bonus rebates will provide additional relief to some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents who are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time bonus rebates are being paid for with approximately $140 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

What Do You Need to Do to Receive a Bonus Rebate?

If you are an eligible claimant of the Property/Tax Rent Rebate Program who has already filed an application (PA-1000) for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, you do not need to take any further action. The Department of Revenue will take care of everything on the back end to ensure that you receive your original rebate and bonus rebate for the 2021 claim year.

For eligible claimants who have not yet filed an application, you are encouraged to do so. Eligible Pennsylvanians can do this online by visiting myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system. Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account (username/password). Claimants may also find a paper application and instructions on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program by visiting www.revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.

Answers to other frequently asked questions about the one-time bonus rebates are available by visiting One-Time Bonus Rebates on the Department of Revenue’s website.

Rebate Filing Assistance

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices. Applicants may also visit the department’s Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Visit the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the Department of Revenue’s website for more information on the program, including income limits and historical background.

Gov. Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.