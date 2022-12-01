Primary Care Walk-in Clinic "An Emergency Alternative" Welcomes Ms. Sora Song, Family Nurse Practitioner

Ms. Sora Song, Family Nurse Practitioner Family Certified Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Walk-in Clinic Providers, Ms. Eulora, Ms. Sora and Drs. Dhaliwal

Primary Care Walk-in Clinic "An Emergency Room Alternative" was established in 1993 by Gunwant Dhaliwal, MD Board Certified Internist currently has 2 offices.

An Emergency Alternative Primary Care Walk-in Clinic has been serving Pasco county for 30 years and Hernando county for 22 years.” — Gunwant Dhaliwal, MD

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Sora Song, Family Practice certified APRN joined Dr. Dhaliwal, Board Certified Internist, in private practice since 1993 in New Port Richey and Ms. Eulora Michel, also Family Practice certified APRN working at Spring Hill office for over 6 years.

Ms. Sora works at the Spring Hill location Monday and Friday while she goes to New Port Richey office on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Katie always had been interested in family practice and the well-being of women and she is instrumental in making all days for Well Women check-ups including PAP smears and Mammograms. Ms. Eulora does such examinations in Spring Hill office. For patients that do not have insurance, it will cost $199 for PAP smear and office visits.

Mammograms usually cost on average $50, starting at the age of 40 to 45 years. PAP smear is recommended for women aged 21 to 60 years.

Primary Care introduced COVID testing (Antigen and Antibody) before any other medical clinics starting July 2019 and then Moderna Vaccination at both locations. They get Moderna Vaccine supply from the Federal Government directly and given to patients free of charge though insurance patients are billed for administration fee. Non-insurance patients get the vaccination totally free. Patients have to call and make an appointment to each office since each vial of the new Moderna Bivalent Vaccine has 5 shots that need to be consumed in 6 hours otherwise it is wasted.

EVERYBODY SHOULD BE VACCINATED, IF NOT FOR THEMSELVES IT IS FOR THEIR FAMILY AND/ OR CO-WORKERS. BOOSTERS ARE RECOMMENDED EVERY 6 MONTHS. Exception: if someone gets COVID Positive, they have to wait for 90 days before getting a Vaccination.

Primary Care Walk-in Clinic "An Emergency Alternative" (both locations) treats COVID Positive patients with Prednisone, Paxlovid and Z-Pack irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or not. They are checked again in 7 days. Most of them are negative. The repeat positive ones, if positive and symptomatic, they are treated with Doxycycline and sent for CXR. Patients that show Pneumonia on CXR, are treated with 1 gram Rocephin I/M daily for 10 days. If patients have checked COVID at home, they are checked for Flu A & B in the office. If positive they are treated with Tamiflu.

The federal government has made available Auto Antibodies by infusion and S/Q injections at some locations and hospitals.

COVID rapid antigen testing from Nose and rapid Antibody from finger stick drop of blood are billed to Insurances.

Urgent Care (Medicaid HMOs) and non-insurance patients are charged $25 each. Many families, workplaces and school children come to the office in groups to get their COVID status checked. We have seen un-vaccinated people showing positive COVID more commonly than those that are vaccinated.

CDC has recommended Booster Vaccine 6 months after the 2nd shot for all eligible patients. Even if you had the previous 2 vaccines at another place, you can get your 3rd and subsequent vaccine at one of our locations. Per CDC guidelines, you can inter-change the vaccination Brand, i.e. patients that had Pfizer vaccine initially, can get Moderna Booster dose and Vice versa.

Both locations offer appointments and walk-in for Urgent Care though walk-in patients may have to wait longer. We have blood draw onsite as well as common prescriptions filled in the office for $25 (90 days).

New Port Richey Office: 6329 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653. Tel. 727-844-5555

Spring Hill Office: 11123 County Line Road, Spring Hill, FL 34609. Tel. 352-666-5555.

Website: http://www.walkinclinics.com

Most insurances, Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, Auto Insurance and Worker's Comp are accepted at both offices. Many insurances are accepted are Primary Care while others (as Medicaid HMOs) could be accepted under Urgent Care.

Gunwant Dhaliwal

Primary Care Walk in Clinic