Milwaukee County Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Assault Material

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force today announced that Robert P. Reynolds, age 73, was arrested in West Allis, Wis. on November 22, 2022, for four counts of possession of child pornography. Mr. Reynolds is a retired West Allis police sergeant.

 

On November 22, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of Mr. Robert Reynolds. The warrant was the result of three cyber tips of child sexual assault material (CSAM) originating at Reynolds’ home internet service. According to the criminal complaint, Mr. Reynolds told investigators that he habitually viewed child pornography and as long as he stops viewing it, then it is, “no harm, no foul.” Mr. Reynolds was taken into custody and made an initial appearance on November 25, 2022.

 

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Reynolds is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call DCI at 1-877-242-2352 or email  , be sure to include case number 22-7730 in the subject line.

 

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by ICAC Task Force Victim Services. This case is being prosecuted by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

 

 

 

Milwaukee County Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Assault Material

