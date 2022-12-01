Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,848 in the last 365 days.

Singleton, Pou Bill to Encourage Diversity in the Affordable Housing Industry Clears Committee

Trenton – In an effort to expand access to affordable housing, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton and Senator Nellie Pou to expand financing opportunities for low- and moderate-income housing and revise certain aspects of the Home Mortgage Finance Agency (HMFA) laws to encourage participation by qualified minority, veteran, and women owned housing development firms.

 

“The primary goal of this legislation is to level the playing field and allow for diversification in affordable housing development,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington), Chair of the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee. “The bill’s benefits are twofold – it will help minority, veteran and women-owned businesses obtain new opportunities, and it will ultimately provide more affordable housing stock in our state.”

 

Under the bill, S-337, the HMFA would be required to accept third party verification of compliance, eliminate duplicative reviews, and streamline the approval of individuals seeking affordable housing. The bill would prohibit the agency from establishing any program, rule, or regulation that would unnecessarily obstruct or discourage participation by minority, veteran, or women owned businesses.

 

“The goal of this bill is to expand and diversify the housing developers that build in our state,” said Senator Pou (D-Bergen/Passaic). “Promoting participation by minority, veteran, and women owned businesses will create attainable opportunities for these firms to construct low- and moderate-income housing options for New Jersey residents.”

 

Additionally, the bill would direct the HMFA to establish incentives and priorities to promote participation by minority, veteran, and women owned housing development firms in order to create opportunities for these firms to offer low- and moderate-income housing options. The bill would also encourage the development of multi-family rental housing and home ownership opportunities for low and moderate income families by allowing participating firms to satisfy existing bonding requirements through a valid letter of credit or traditional performance bonding.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.

You just read:

Singleton, Pou Bill to Encourage Diversity in the Affordable Housing Industry Clears Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.