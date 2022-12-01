Singleton Bill to Improve Housing Accessibility Passes Committee

Trenton – In an effort to improve government efficiency and access to needed services, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton which would consolidate certain affordable housing and assistance applications.

The bill, S-858, would authorize the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (HMFA) to create a single online application for individuals to pre-apply to multiple affordable and senior housing units and housing developments at one time.

Under the bill, the online application would serve only as a pre-application to determine initial eligibility for the available housing and would not serve as a final determination of eligibility. The application would provide an individual the ability to select specific municipalities, counties, and general regions of the State for housing they wish to pre-apply.

“Access to affordable housing remains an ongoing priority for me,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington), Chair of the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee. “Creating a streamlined housing application will provide residents with a quicker and more efficient way to apply for affordable housing in a specific town, county or region. This will especially help seniors, families and residents with special needs have better access and ease when seeking a place to call home.”

The bill would direct the HMFA, in collaboration with the Division of Housing and Community Resources in the Department of Community Affairs, to consolidate all applications for housing and housing related subsidies into a second single application. The application consolidating housing and housing-related subsidy applications would have the capability to serve as a final determination of eligibility. There is currently no centralized application with this capability.

The bill was released from Committee by a vote of 5-0.