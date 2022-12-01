Red Bay Coffee Food Entrepreneur Keba Konte Launches New Café in San Francisco to Serve the People

Black-owned Red Bay Coffee Red Bay Coffee's latest San Francisco location

Every day we strive to develop beautiful coffees, fair relations, and delicious approaches to living.” — Keba Konte owner of Red Bay Coffee

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans definitely love their coffee. In fact, this steaming brew rates number one in hot beverage consumption across the country. Riding this wave is Black-owned, Red Bay Coffee, an Oakland-based mission-driven specialty coffee brand, which is pleased to announce the grand launching of its 8th venue in mid-December 2022. This is their 4th cafe in the city of San Francisco. Renowned artist and food entrepreneur Keba Konte founded Red Bay Coffee in 2014 under the banner of bringing beautiful coffee to the people.

Red Bay Coffee will open in co-tenancy with Shake Shack in the Cow Hollow district of San Francisco at 3060 Fillmore Street. They are proud to acknowledge their history with the burger giant that featured them in a co-branded specialty shake, whimsically named the Wake and Shake, which was a nationwide hit. Red Bay Coffee’s Cow Hollow location will offer the bay area patrons their seasonal specialty coffee drinks such as the house made Candied Yam Latte and Charcoal Vanilla Latte. They will also offer their limited release specialty coffee from Chiapas, Mexico.

Shake Shack Chief Development Officer Andrew McCaughan shares in the enthusiasm and states, “We are so excited to welcome our friends at Red Bay Coffee as our neighbors in Cow Hollow. One of the many things that attracted us to this space was the community of businesses that call it home, and we feel lucky to be a part of that. We are huge fans and longtime partners of Red Bay Coffee, having worked together on a delicious coffee shake, the ‛Wake n’ Shake,’ in early 2022. We hope to do more with them in the future and look forward to welcoming them to this iconic building. Come by for a Red Bay Spritzer and ShackBurger!”

Soon to become a household name, Red Bay Coffee is now in many well-known stores such as Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and Target. Red Bay Coffee’s other location is in the historic San Francisco Ferry Building, facing the Bay Bridge.

For more information, please contact Eden Tesfai at email: ea2keba@redbaycoffee.com or phone: 510-206-4399 or Website: www.redbaycoffee.com.

