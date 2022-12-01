Payouts Network and FoodTronix Partner to Enable Real-Time Tip Payouts for Restaurant Workers
Being able to provide an instant digital tipping solution will be a game changer for our restaurants.”BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FoodTronix, an industry staple in providing a suite of simple restaurant technology solutions, has chosen Payouts Network to power real-time tip outs for restaurants.
By leveraging the Payouts Networks PayNowTM Platform, FoodTronix is enabling their restaurant clients to automate and digitize what has been a manual, paper-based process. It also enables restaurants to better recruit and retain top performing staff by removing the friction of cash tips. This partnership will allow these restaurants to tip out their employees at the end of every shift directly to the employee’s existing debit card.
This partnership demonstrates a continued commitment to improving the lives of small business owners and their employees. As more and more patrons pay their bills with plastic, procuring and securing cash to pay employee tips has become a huge hurdle for both employers and employees.
“Being able to provide an instant digital tipping solution will be a game changer for our restaurants. Owners will no longer have to make bank runs to get cash, and the staff can keep the end of shift tip out benefit in a safer way. Our clients are very excited about this new tip payout solution,” said CJ Winslow, CEO of FoodTronix. “Our mission is to continually bring new innovative solutions to our clients that will help them run their restaurants more efficiently, saving them time and money.”
With the Payouts Network Instant Payouts solution, FoodTronix’s customers will have access to a simple, easy to use instant digital tip payout solution
“It’s great to partner with a company like FoodTronix that cares so deeply about their customers’ success. Our existing restaurant customers have expressed great enthusiasm for our tip payout solution, and this partnership with a company that is always looking to improve and innovate in the restaurant space aligns well with our vision”, said Keith Smith, CEO of Payouts Network.
About Payouts Network
Payouts Network is revolutionizing payouts. We give businesses more speed, flexibility, and control in how they securely pay their customers, workers, and suppliers. Anytime. Anywhere. With our powerful, rules-based platform that is integrated with the world’s leading global payments technology companies. Innovation doesn’t start by accident. That’s why we’ve assembled fintech visionaries and market leaders to deliver on our mission. Not tomorrow. Today.
Join our revolution: www.payoutsnetwork.com.
About FoodTronix
Our FoodTronix family strives to bring glory to God in helping America's family-owned and operated bars and restaurants compete with the big buys through superior service and simple solutions. We find success thrives when small family businesses work together, think locally and stay engaged with the community. Our consultants help plan and guide our customers through their unique milestones and destinations using our various solutions including our Restaurant Management System, point of sale system, tablets, online ordering, specialized phone systems which are designed to be all-inclusive, in an effort to provide the complete tools our customers need without the need for modules and add-ons.
For more information, please visit www.FoodTronix.com
