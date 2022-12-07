InsideOut Development™ Announces Latest Release to GROW® Coaching Solutions

New learning formats and state of the art materials empower organizations to better realize their teams potential through simple, effective principles that last

ALPINE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- InsideOut Development™ is built upon the expertise of founder, Alan Fine, who helped co-create the GROWCoaching Model over 30 years ago. Since that time, the company has established itself as the leader in developing and successfully delivering the GROWCoaching program to hundreds of organizations.Their latest version of GROWCoaching empowers leaders, supervisors, and managers seeking to build stronger relationships between team members. GROWCoaching teaches leaders to implement a coach-like mindset for communicating feedback, guiding team members to see solutions, having focused conversations, and creating accountability between leaders and team members.“GROWCoaching is an experiential coach-led journey,” said Alan Fine, InsideOut Development founder. “The approach was designed to help leaders make small adjustments in the conversations they’re already having so they learn to approach them in a more coach-like way.” GROW® Coaching equips leaders with best-in-class tools they need to coach team members toward their full potential. Leaders who internalize GROWCoaching concepts are prepared to engage in meaningful and focused conversations with their teams. Moreover, leaders with a coach-like mindset are able to create a coaching culture where team members feel understood and valued. Such a culture increases positive growth for both individual and team performance.As the demands of the world change, GROWCoaching continues to innovate by offering a variety of learning options that work best for your teams:• Self-Paced (On Demand) – Participants navigate GROWcontent at their own pace online. If desired, they can work with a facilitator to practice coaching situations and gain valuable feedback.• Live Online – For participants on teams spread across the globe, live online workshops allow immediate interaction with a facilitator. Participants in live workshops practice coaching sessions and learn GROWCoaching concepts through an interactive platform.• Live In Person – Participants who prefer a face-to-face experience with a certified facilitator may opt for in-person learning. In-person class participants learn GROWCoaching principles and practice alongside other leaders pursuing the same goals.Leaders with a coach-like mindset help their team members feel heard and valued in one-on-one conversations. InsideOut Development equips leaders to create coaching cultures within organizations that result in increased employee performance, engagement, and retention, which in turn brings about increased company revenue, profitability, and customer satisfaction.To start learning how to create a coach-like mindset, visit insideoutdev.com