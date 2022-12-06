Unreasonable Kids College's TRUTH STEM Entrepreneurship Club is a Norfolk Police Mini-Grant Recipient
Working toward eliminating the stereotypes of young, Black men through #NORFOLK20STRONG
I am on a mission to support these young men through TRUTH STEM Entrepreneurship Club to show that they are not a hindrance to the Norfolk community but - the solution.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine times out of the ten, the media is clogged with stories of young, Black men creating chaos on the street, which leaves many assuming the worst. However, Unreasonable Kids College (UKC) set to smash that assumption by highlighting the strengths of #NORFOLK20STRONG through STEM and social entrepreneurship.
— A. Whitaker
The Founder of UKC, Ateba Whitaker, states “I am on a mission to support these young men through TRUTH STEM Entrepreneurship Club to show that they are not a hindrance to the Norfolk community but - the solution.” Mrs. Whitaker continued, “thanks to the Norfolk Police Foundation, Nauticus, KC Social Impact Lab, 757 Startup Studios, Hampton Roads Small Business Development Center, SVT Robotics, and the field experts volunteering to coach and support the #NORFOLK20STRONG to compete in the Conrad Challenge. “Also, special thanks to the Conrad Foundation and their sponsor Dell Technologies for donating 20 Dell Latitude 3320 laptops, one for each participant, to help prepare for the competition and keep for good to use for school.” “Through the TRUTH STEM Entrepreneurship Club programming and preparation for this competition, these young men have an opportunity to develop and realize their potential through science, technology, engineering, and math to become change agents in their schoolhouse and community in which they live.”
UKC is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that trains the next generation of kid superheroes. The goal is to teach kids how to become unreasonable thinkers that see opportunities where adults see problems. UKC program TRUTH STEM Entrepreneurship Club, through a mini-grant provided by the Norfolk Police Foundation, is set to highlight the strengths of #NORFOLK20STRONG, ages 12-15 from Southside STEM Academy at Campostella in Norfolk, VA. Through the #NORFOLK20STRONG Community Pitch Event on December 17, 2022, at 1 pm at Nauticus.
"Over the past few months, Nauticus has had the pleasure of offering complimentary outreach programs to the students of Southside STEM Academy at Campostella through our Student Access Fund," said Nate Sandel, Director of Education & Community Engagement. Mr. Sandel continued, "we've truly enjoyed the partnership and are enthusiastic about hosting the #NORFOLK20STRONG Community Pitch Event at Nauticus in December for these deserving scholars."
#NORFOLK20STRONG invites the public to attend this pitch session in preparation for the Conrad Challenge at Nauticus to present solutions to some of their generation's most challenging problems. The event is free; if you are interested in supporting #NORFOLK20STRONG, please register at https://nauticus.org/events/norfolks-20strong-community-event/. Space is limited.
For more information about Truth STEM Entrepreneurs Club|#NORFOLK20STRONG, contact Ateba Whitaker, the Unreasonable Kids College Founder, at media@unreasonablekidscollege.org.
Ateba Whitaker
Unreasonable Kids College
media@unreasonablekidscollege.org
