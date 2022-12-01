Parentsnkids.org Partners with Taboola to Bring Custom Content to its Audience

Parentsnkids.org partnering with Taboola dramatically expands access to important parenting news, information, and advice.

UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a perfect fit! Definitely a win-win situation. ParentsnKids.org, the dynamic parenting news, information and opinion aggregation website, respected for presenting accurate, trustworthy, credible, interesting, and well-balanced information about parenting, has partnered with Taboola, the popular and powerful search engine and platform which provides topical news and information---to deliver timely and pertinent, parent-focused custom content to its audience.

Taboola has become the largest discovery platform, realizing tremendous growth in users and revenue. With over 1,700 employees, Taboola continues to grow and build new technologies that help people find what is interesting and new, wherever they are.

It is now an exciting part of ParentsnKids.org’s evolution. Partnering with Taboola expands the ParentsnKids.org focus of providing valuable and helpful information, tips and advice for both Parents and Kids, as well as opportunities to learn from tons of experiences from other parents.

“ParentsnKids.org is an important source for making important parenting decisions,” says a ParentsnKids.org spokesperson. “Because the knowledge and advice on our website are from sources you can trust. With each story or link, we strive to provide our community of caregivers with the best parenting content possible.”

We are committed to creating the most comprehensive, supportive, and honest parenting content for our community of caregivers and will continue to bring reliable and fresh content. All parents and families are welcome at parentsnkids.org, regardless of their racial, ethnic, or socioeconomic background."

The company spokesperson noted that there is no greater responsibility than bringing up the next generation.

Some of the popular ParentsnKids.org topics are Behavior and Discipline, Education, Health, Pre-teens and Teens, Preschooler and Safety. Everything parents-and kids-relevant, from How To Talk With Your Kids About Risky Online Activities, Teaching a Baby To Walk, and Why Giving Your Child The Polio Vaccine is Still Important, to Intense Mood Swings In Adolescents, How To Teach Teenagers Time Management and How To Keep Medicines Out of the Reach of Children?

Partnering with the limitless reach of Taboola also enables ParentsnKids.org to grow engagement and monetization opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://parentsnkids.org/.

About ParentsnKids.org

We present our readers with accurate, trustworthy, credible, interesting, and well-balanced information about parenting. The material you see on parentsnkids.org is put together by a team of seasoned editors and parenting journalists.