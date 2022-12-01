Nymblr, Innovative B2B Data Platform for Sales and Marketing, Poised to Grow After Funding Round Led by Alegian
Nymblr provides salespeople, marketers & developers with one-stop shop for their contact data needs without hassle of long-term contracts & user-based pricingDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nymblr, an innovative new B2B contact data platform, announced today it has closed a private funding round, led by Alegian Growth Partners. The funding round will enable Nymblr to expand its ability to help salespeople, marketers and developers access clean, high-quality contact data and improve their business performance.
Following a funding round, Alegian Growth Partners has completed a private funding round to fuel the growth of Nymblr, which currently provides access to over 80 million U.S.-based decision-makers with work emails, personal emails and mobile numbers.
“Nymblr offers one of the most accurate, transparent and accessible contact data platforms, which will enable them to grow much faster in the marketplace,” said Vilnis Ezerins, Principal of Alegian Growth Partners. “Their vision and passion to truly help salespeople and marketers will set them apart and we are excited to provide our support.”
Koko Zarov, Nymblr’s CEO, said he co-founded the company with Benjamin Fuller (CTO) to bring a transparent B2C buying experience to the B2B data sector. “We felt a need to not just provide high-quality contact data solutions but also change the buying process and customer experience. We don’t believe that users should be locked into long-term contracts, pay for bad data, or even for additional user seats and features,” Zarov said.
Nymblr offers the industry’s first all-inclusive plan with unlimited users, real-time email validation as standard, a white-label option for agencies, and bonus credits every quarter. Nymblr also offers an API that enables developers and other companies to integrate their services and products with Nymblr’s industry-leading B2B data.
Additionally, Nymblr offers the only white-label B2B data platform for agencies and service providers, allowing it to provide custom branding and an expansion of its product offerings.
Zarov said he formed Nymblr because he found, while working as a sales professional, that data services for sales and marketing teams resulted mostly in wasted time, cold-calling bad numbers or locked email accounts – not new deals. He co-founded Nymblr to provide salespeople, marketers and developers with a high-quality B2B contact data solution while eliminating the hassle and bringing transparency to the industry.
With that done, he is looking forward to continuing the growth of Nymblr. “Alegian Growth Partners has substantial experience in the B2B data space and they add tremendous value and power to Nymblr,” Zarov said. “We are going to continue on our path to becoming the leading data platform for sales teams, marketers and developers.”
For more information about Nymblr, visit www.nymblr.com.
For more information about Alegian Growth Partners, visit www.alegiangroup.com.
