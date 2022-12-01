Anti-White Supremacy Rally Set for Saturday in Bowling Green
We are anxious to see how vigorously the city of Bowling Green and the state of Kentucky is willing to protect one of the culprits involved in one of the most brutal racial murders in US history.”BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event: Civil Rights Rally
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
Date/ Time: Saturday – December 3, 2022 – 12Noon CST
Location: 1040 Shive Lane – Bowling Green, KY 42103-8027
Contact: 301-513-5445 attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
TEXT 850.322.8725
On Saturday, December 3, 2002, (12 noon) at the Ashton Parc apartments located 1040 Shive Lane in Bowling Green, members of Emmett Till’s family, civil rights activists and armed self-defense groups will rally to pressure for justice against Carolyn Bryant, who's false accusations are at the origin of the Emmett Till murder.
A very strong demonstration is expected. "We are anxious to see how vigorously the city of Bowling Green and the state of Kentucky is willing to protect one of the culprits involved in one of the most brutal racial murders in US history. Kentucky should not be harboring such persons or defending such person," said Malik Shabazz, an attorney for Emmett Till family.
"There will be no peace for Carolyn Bryant as long as there is no justice for Emmett Till’s murder," declared Yasuke Shakur, leader of the New Black Panther Party in Indiana.
Bryant’s address was physically confirmed by New Black Panther Party, National Minister of Information, Mmoja Ajabu of Indianapolis who states, “this is the mere opening of a long-term campaign against Bryant.”
Lawyers are appealing to the United States Justice departments and Leflore County, Mississippi authorities to re-open the case. Serious legal action is expected next week.
An official statement will be released at 3pm (CST) via Zoom. Send email request to join: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83020295644?pwd=emZtNVdSejBRTFdHUGRSRUN4Mitsdz09
Media: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE
+1 301-513-5445
attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other