Avere Beauty to Offer New Daxi Tox at its Pittsburgh MedSpa

Although Botox is still the number one injectable in the U.S., experts say Daxi Tox is the new Botox, and it lasts longer.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some say it’s the new Botox. While several Neurotoxin injections have become familiar ways to treat both cosmetic and medical skin issues, Botox is probably the most popular brand name.

For years, neurotoxin injections have been used to relax muscles to reduce the appearance of fine lines for smoother skin texture, and also as treatments for issues like excessive sweating and migraines. While the various neurotoxin injections are much in-demand, Botox is still the undisputed, number one injectable in the U.S. The most common feedback about Botox is that it only lasts 3-4 months, then dissipates and it’s time for more injections.

“Let’s face it. Although Botox and the other neurotoxin injections are very effective and popular, the products have remained virtually unchanged since they were introduced about 30 years ago,” explains the knowledgeable and experienced Avere Beauty owner and registered nurse, Chelsea Boedker. “Patients have been extremely interested in new neurotoxin injections, whose effects would last longer.”

The exciting good news? Medical research has developed (and the FDA has recently approved) an exciting cosmetic and medical skin care game changer. DaxibotulinumtoxinA---better known as Daxi Tox. Science explains that Daxi Tox blocks the nerve signals that cause muscles to contract, decreasing painful muscle spasms, which then results in tightening the skin.

It is already proving to help smooth fine lines on the face, like the horizontal lines on the forehead and crow's feet, as well as the corners of the mouth, to achieve a younger-looking appearance. “Daxi Tox is poised to disrupt the neurotoxin market,” Boedker adds. “Daxi Tox lasts twice as long, up to six months, and medspa patients only need to have injections twice a year.”

The exciting, close-to-home good news? Avere Beauty, the respected and full-service Pittsburgh medspa, specializing in skin care treatments like microneedling, CoolPeel® laser treatment to treat wrinkles, age spots, acne scars, and blemishes and various other effective anti-aging treatments, now offers Daxi Tox at its two Pittsburgh area medspa locations.

