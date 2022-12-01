Hot Time in the Kitchen Tonight: “Stir It Up!” Returns to the Midwinter Lineup

Dec 1, 2022

By: David Fikes, Executive director, FMI Foundation

Imagine, if you will, having the six top culinary establishments in America all gathered in one room with you as the anointed judge getting to sample the best menu each has to offer, determining your favorite. Well, move out of your imagination and into the realm of palate-pleasing reality because that is exactly what those participating in Stir It Up! will get to do on Jan. 22, 2023, at the FMI Foundation’s premier fundraising event. Mixing and mingling with friends and colleagues, Stir It Up! participants will sample the offerings from six kitchens featuring dishes prepared by the food industry’s finest culinary professionals. And by the end of the evening, a best dish winner will be named.

We are proud to announce the line-up of our 2023 Stir It Up! competing kitchens:

Hy-Vee, Inc., our title sponsor and leading contender.

Wakefern Food Corp. and Nestle USA, Inc., teaming to offer a little sweetness and sass.

The Coca-Cola Company, returning to see if they can add to its successful record.

The Kroger Co. and Kellogg Company, pairing up to bring the K-power.

SpartanNash Company, bringing some of its Midwest spice to Orlando.

Meijer, Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc., a dynamic duo doubling down on delicious.

And if that’s not enough, there will be delectable offerings from Unilever, special coffees from The J.M. Smucker Company, fine wines from Gallo Company, some surprises from General Mills, Inc., and Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC will bring… well, you know what they’re bringing to this party.

Fold into this evening a bit of movie magic as our chefs seek inspiration from some of their favorite flicks, bringing a fantastic weave of film, food and friends for a special time together raising funds for the FMI Foundation.

Special thanks to our additional sponsors for their support and helping to make this evening shine with a special light: Ahold Delhaize USA, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., Publix Super Markets, Inc., The Clorox Company, Festival Foods, Hussmann Corporation, Bozzuto's Inc., UNFI, ShopRite of Hunterdon, Inc., Topco Associates LLC., Mars, Inc., and Threads Uniform Agency.

There are sponsorship opportunities still available for your company, but the runway is getting shorter. Make sure you’ve got your tickets for the networking event, which is guaranteed to put a cherry on top of your Midwinter Executive Conference experience. For more information, contact David Fikes at dfikes@fmi.org. We hope to see you on the red carpet!

"Stir It Up!" Website