International Tourism Fair “Tourism on the Silk Road” kicks off in Tashkent

UZBEKISTAN, November 30 - The 27th Tashkent International Tourism Fair “Tourism on the Silk Road” (TITF 2022) has kicked off at the National Exhibition Center.

Opening the event, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage Aziz Abdukhakimov noted that today Uzbekistan is at the center of attention of the whole world. “The 25th session of the General Assembly of the UNWTO for the first time in the history of our country will be held in Samarkand in the fall of 2023 and will attract more than a thousand foreign guests”, Aziz Abdukhakimov said.

The organizers of the fair are the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan, the National PR-Center SUE, the SAYS exhibition company.

It is planned to hold a conference, B2B meetings, roundtable discussions, exhibitions of tourism services and crafts, presentations of the tourism potential of Uzbekistan regions, gastronomic and many other events.

Tourism administrations from more than 15 countries, such as France, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan and others, are taking part in the fair with national stands.

Source: UzA