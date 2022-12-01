Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,208 in the last 365 days.

Jerry “J Man” Joyner Visits With Trea Feist, Founder of Dank Spirits, On Weed And Whiskey News

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J Man Joyner” welcomed Trea Feist, the founder of Dank Spirits, as a guest in a special in-studio session on Weed and Whiskey News. Dank Spirits is America's first original terpene liquor brand and is produced and bottled in Waxahachie, Texas.

Dank Spirits was born out of Trea Feist's idea to combine the cannabis and alcohol markets under one cork without using anything directly sourced from the cannabis plant. Dank Vodka is the first product from the Dank Spirits brand to hit the shelves and has become known as a premier spirit, receiving a gold medal at the 2020 USA Spirit Ratings.

During the interview Jerry Joyner stated, “Feist left his business card on our front door back before the pandemic, and it’s so exciting for me to now have him on the show. When he first contacted us, we didn’t have our news show up and running yet. Feist, however, wanted to be a part of our movement, and now he’s gotten it. His persistence paid off as he continued to reach out and keep his name in front of us. As soon as we launch the news show, we reach back out and said we now have a platform for you to share your vodka with our partakers. Please come be on our show”.

About Trea Feist

Trea Feist is a young entrepreneur and US Army veteran born and raised in Texas. Feist spent a few years in the hospitality industry, first as a drink runner, then as a bar back and with his grind and hustle, he got romoted to bartender. There he found his calling and with some experimentation, found the right formula and launched his own business, Dank Spirits.

Weed and Whiskey TV
Anel Bulbul, CEO
+1 907-570-2364
anel@weedandwhiskey.com

You just read:

Jerry “J Man” Joyner Visits With Trea Feist, Founder of Dank Spirits, On Weed And Whiskey News

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.