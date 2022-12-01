Jerry “J Man” Joyner Visits With Trea Feist, Founder of Dank Spirits, On Weed And Whiskey News
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J Man Joyner” welcomed Trea Feist, the founder of Dank Spirits, as a guest in a special in-studio session on Weed and Whiskey News. Dank Spirits is America's first original terpene liquor brand and is produced and bottled in Waxahachie, Texas.
Dank Spirits was born out of Trea Feist's idea to combine the cannabis and alcohol markets under one cork without using anything directly sourced from the cannabis plant. Dank Vodka is the first product from the Dank Spirits brand to hit the shelves and has become known as a premier spirit, receiving a gold medal at the 2020 USA Spirit Ratings.
During the interview Jerry Joyner stated, “Feist left his business card on our front door back before the pandemic, and it’s so exciting for me to now have him on the show. When he first contacted us, we didn’t have our news show up and running yet. Feist, however, wanted to be a part of our movement, and now he’s gotten it. His persistence paid off as he continued to reach out and keep his name in front of us. As soon as we launch the news show, we reach back out and said we now have a platform for you to share your vodka with our partakers. Please come be on our show”.
About Trea Feist
Trea Feist is a young entrepreneur and US Army veteran born and raised in Texas. Feist spent a few years in the hospitality industry, first as a drink runner, then as a bar back and with his grind and hustle, he got romoted to bartender. There he found his calling and with some experimentation, found the right formula and launched his own business, Dank Spirits.
