Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market to Reach US$ 166.9 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is forecast to rise in revenue from US$ 63.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 166.9 Mn by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A bioanalytical approach is a set of techniques used to collect, analyze, and store biological matrix samples. Quantitative analytical method suitability for biochemical applications determines through the bioanalytical method validation (BMV) process. Bioanalysis includes the quantitative assessment of biological molecules in biological systems, including macromolecules, proteins, DNA, and large-molecule medicines, and their metabolites and xenobiotics in unnatural amounts or places. It focuses on assessing the toxicity, effectiveness, and protection of novel pharmacological compounds.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Among the primary factor driving the Japan bioanalytical testing market include the rising tendency for outsourcing analytical testing and the increasing availability of the quality-by-design approach.
Rising preference for outsourcing analytical testing
One of the nations with a very advanced pharmaceutical sector is Japan. In Japan, the market for contract development manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) is growing with the study and creation of numerous medications. Due to this, there is a growing need for outsourcing analytical testing, which is likely to fuel market expansion. Businesses can outsource more complicated or monotonous jobs while still concentrating on their core skills. In addition, this reduces costs by enabling businesses to avoid developing specialized buildings, paying personnel, etc.
Growing adoption of the quality-by-design approach
Quality by Design (QbD) is a methodical, risk-based, proactive strategy for pharmaceutical growth that starts with predetermined goals and highlights product and process knowledge and process control grounded in reliable science and quality risk management. In order to ensure the quality of the products, the pharmaceutical business heavily relies on analytical Quality by Design (QbD). In bioanalytical testing, the result of QbD is an understanding from product creation through commercial production, which makes it simple to detect the risk at the outset so that the process becomes more efficient.
The increasing cases of infectious diseases
The rising cases of infectious diseases are creating a significant opportunity for market expansion. Infectious diseases that are prevalent in Japan include viral hemorrhagic fever, respiratory infections, tick-borne infections, and other key emerging and re-emerging diseases that are spread by mosquitoes. Infectious diseases in Japan have been studied extensively over the past 20 years, and researchers have found that the nation is vulnerable to a wide variety of infectious diseases.
However, the difficulty of software validation and increased technology implementation expense may slow down the market growth.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, on the basis of test type, the cell-based assay segment acquired a market share of 20%. Assays using cells are very quantitative and reductionist. Additionally, the purpose of using highly purified components and controlled settings makes it possible to determine rate constants, binding constants, and the impact of cofactors on enzyme activity without interference from other biological variables. On the other hand, the serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030.
In 2021, on the basis of molecule type, the small molecule bioanalysis segment held a substantial share of 11.93%, and the segment will have a lucrative CAGR over the prediction course. This is because small-molecule bioanalysis offers benefits like range, selectivity, sensitivity, dynamics, and robustness, which are important for contemporary drug development processes.
In 2021, on the basis of application, the oncology segment dominated the market with a share of 50%, and the segment is likely to show the highest annual growth rate from 2022 to 2030. The growth of this segment is owing to the rising incidence of cancer globally and the growth of oncology clinical trials. In addition, the growing aging population and declining birthrate will fuel the segment growth in the market. On the other hand, the gastroenterology segment will reach a valuation of US$ 10 Million by 2028.
In 2021, on the basis of end-users, the pharma and biotechnologies companies segment dominated the Japan bioanalytical testing service market, and the segment will grow with an opportunity of US$ 50 Million over the analysis period. On the other hand, contract research organizations will exhibit the highest annual growth rate over the prediction course. This is due to the rising number of contract development manufacturing organizations in the country.
Leading Competitors
The prominent competitors in the Japan bioanalytical testing services market are:
Charles River Laboratories International
IQVIA
ICON plc
Intertek Group
Medpace
PPD, Inc.
inVentiv Health
PRA HEALTH SCIENCES (Takeda)
SGS SA
WuXi AppTec
Eurofins Scientific
Laboratory Corporation of America
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Japan bioanalytical testing services market focuses on Test Type, Molecule Type, Application, and End-User.
By Test Type Segment
Cell-based Assays
o Bacterial cell-based assays
o Viral cell-based assays
Virology Testing
o In Vitro Virology Testing
o In Vivo Virology Testing
Species-specific Viral PCR Assays
Method Development Optimization and Validation
Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies
Biomarker Assays
o LBA/LC-MS/MS
Pharmacokinetic Testing
Others
By Molecule Type Segment
Small Molecule Bioanalysis
Large Molecule Bioanalysis
Others
By Application Segment
Oncology
Neurology
Infectious Diseases
Gastroenterology
Cardiology
Others
By End User Segment
Pharma & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Others
