Jacqueline R. Satchell Foundation Announces Grant Award From RELX

The Foundation Awarded Scholarships To Students In Connecticut and Jamaica

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacqueline R. Satchell Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides educational and empowerment opportunities for youth in underserved communities, is pleased to announce that it has received a $2,500 grant from RELX Cares. RELX Cares is the global community program from RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools.

JRS accepted this grant award from Elsevier – a subsidiary of RELX – employees Natasha Gulati and Lais Junqueira, who won it as part of the RELX Cares’ Outstanding Contribution by a Team award. Through its global community program, RELX inspires its employees to contribute to society. Gulati and Junqueira’s project, Towards a Healthier Future, empowers women, supports Cambodia's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and drives the inclusion of rural communities and improving patient outcomes.

“Elsevier’s mission is to improve health outcomes for the benefit of society”, said Natasha Gulati, Elsevier APAC Health's Customer Success Manager.

“When we won the award, it was clear that we had to support a foundation that aims to create opportunities for young individuals and support their educational journey,” said Lais Junqueira, Quality, Patient Safety and Innovation Manager of Elsevier Clinical Solutions. “When we heard about the great work the JRS Foundation was doing, we knew this was the right destination for our award funds.”

The JRS Foundation is focused on three key areas:

- Providing scholarships to assist with career/academic pursuits

- Hosting empowerment camps with accomplished guest speakers who inspire youth

- Launching a mentorship platform where youth can connect with mentors locally and globally

“We’re elated that Lais and Natasha from Elsevier have selected the Jacqueline R. Satchell Foundation to receive this grant award,” said Oneil Williams, JRS Executive Director. “We look forward to doing so much more in the years to come.”

Prior to receiving the grant from Elsevier, JRS launched an essay contest scholarship entitled “I Am” at the James Hillhouse High School in New Haven, CT, and in Jamaica.

The foundation presented a $1,000 scholarship to the 1st place winner from the James Hillhouse High School, Christopher Jimenez. Esteysy Tavares and Mursal Sarwary came in second and third place, respectively. All three students received crystal awards.

In Jamaica, Eliaejah Harris of Knox College received a scholarship equivalent to $500. Olivia Reid of Linton’s Academic Services and Trishelle Gooden of Knox College placed second and third, respectively. All three students received crystal awards.

Donate to JRS

Donations can be made directly on the JRS website.

About Jacqueline R. Satchell Foundation

The Jacqueline R. Satchell Foundation (JRS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2021 to honor the legacy of the late Dr. Jacqueline R. Satchell. The foundation is based in New Haven, CT, and helps young leaders in underserved communities with resources to pursue their purpose.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 33,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

