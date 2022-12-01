At 8.5 % CAGR, Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Size Worth USD 826.3 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in various products such as electronics and automotive is estimated to grow the Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market is forecast to reach $826.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026. Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is a thermoplastic fluoropolymer that is produced by the polymerization of vinylidene difluoride. PVDF membrane is assembling via poly vinylpyrrolidone for filtration of oil or water emulsion thus, it is widely used in oil extraction. Also, sulfobetaine methacrylate is used as an antifouling agent for polyvinylidene fluoride membranes after a steam sterilization procedure. Also, polyvinylidene fluoride offers various properties such as high resistance, strength, purity to solvents, bases, acids, inherently flame resistance, and heat are the prime growth driver for the global polyvinylidene fluoride market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the market of polyvinylidene fluoride market due to increasing demand from various industries such as food & beverages, automotive, building & construction, chemical industry, oil & gas, and others in developing countries such as India and China.

2. Increasing demand for PVDF membrane via assembly of poly vinyl pyrrolidone for filtration of oil or water emulsion and electrolyte blend of PVDF & vinyl pyrrolidone for lithium-ion batteries are estimated to grow the market size.

3. Furthermore, increasing consumption of sulfobetaine methacrylate antifouling agents for steam-sterilized polyvinylidene fluoride membranes is estimated to grow the consumption of PVDF.

4. Additionally, increasing demand for chemical processing from various industries such as food processing, pharmaceutical processing, and others as they offer excellent radiation stability, abrasion resistance, high chemical resistance even at high temperatures, and others are estimated to boost the market scenario.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Injection molding held the largest share in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market in 2020. PVDF higher melt viscosity becomes an important factor to keep the mold design accurate. Hence, with the help of the injection molding process, it melts at a temperature of 200 0C to 270 0C. Injection molding process makes ideal PVDF in the chemical and nuclear industries, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, electrical, and automotive. Thus, it is a widely used process for the production of polyvinylidene fluoride.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the global polyvinylidene fluoride market in 2020 with a share of 38%, due to the increasing demand from oil & gas, lithium-ion batteries, food processing, pharmaceutical sector, and coating for building in developing countries such as India, China, and others. Polyvinylidene fluoride is used as a coating ingredient for metal roofing in commercial and residential applications.

3. Chemical processing dominated the global market of polyvinylidene fluoride in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026. Polyvinylidene fluoride offers various properties such as mechanical toughness, low moisture absorption, excellent wear resistance, low coefficient of friction, resistance to UV, self-extinguishing nature, and transparency to radiation renders which makes it ideal for chemical processing.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyvinylidene Fluoride Industry are -

1. SABIC

2. Arkema Group

3. Saint-Gobin Performance Plastic

4. 3M Company

5. Solvay S.A



