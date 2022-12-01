Cancer Kinship Receives Donation from Vezbi Super App

Braving The Storm Together

Cancer Kinship and Vezbi Join Forces To Transform Fear Into Hope

Cancer Kinship believes that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to survive cancer and thrive after a diagnosis.” — Yoli Origel, Cancer Kinship CEO

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Kinship is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a generous donation from the Vezbi Super App in Vezbi corporate stock equity, eligible to be liquidated over 5 years, as part of its Project Seva. Along with the donation, Vezbi will be creating custom Micro-apps and Communities for the use by Cancer Kinship and the community they serve.

Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva is based on the concept of selfless service that is performed without any expectation of result or award for performing it, an act of compassion and care for others above oneself. Vezbi is rewarding those organizations to help them carry out their mission and goals by utilizing the Vezbi Super App platform and resources to assist them.

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android. To learn more about Vezbi, please visit vezbi.com.

About Cancer Kinship

Cancer Kinship believes that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to survive cancer and thrive after a diagnosis. They also believe that everyone deserves to reach their full health potential, which includes access to cancer care. Cancer Kinship’s mission is to empower the cancer community to confidently face the disease through peer mentorship, survivor empowerment & education, community resource navigation and connections, and their newest program, Kinner Beauty Wig Salon, which offers free wigs to those who are unable to afford one.

All programs and services are provided by caring and compassionate volunteers and staff, and are offered to adult men and women diagnosed with all cancer types and stages of disease. Additionally, with cancer survival on the rise, Cancer Kinship is committed to providing survivorship support to help reduce cancer recurrence risks that will ultimately improve long-term health outcomes. Cancer Kinship's long-term vision is a community where anyone affected by cancer – no matter where they stand in their journey – can brave the storm together, confidently, and fearlessly.

Cancer Kinship was founded by Yoli Origel, a 15-year, Stage III breast cancer warrior who lost both her mother and sister to metastatic disease. Yoli served as a patient mentor for Providence St. Joseph Center for Cancer Prevention and Treatment for more than 10 years prior to launching Cancer Kinship in 2018. She is currently serving as co-chair for OC3 (Orange County Cancer Coalition) in partnership with UCI Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. Cancer Kinship operates at the Melinda Hoag Smith Center for Healthy Living, a local nonprofit and community hub powered by Hoag Community Benefit, at The Hive of Anaheim, powered by the Anaheim Community Foundation and the Samueli Family Foundation, and they recently opened their free wig salon called Kinner Beauty inside Phenix Salon Suites in the city of Brea, CA. Online inquiries and appointments for individualized care may be made online.

Cancer Kinship is an IRS registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, Tax ID# 87-4802655. Click here to learn more on how you can get involved and support their critical mission work.

