Natural Surfactants Market Share Worth US$ 21 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

The rising demand for natural surfactants for crop production and protection is anticipated to boost the growth of the Natural Surfactants Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Natural Surfactants Market size is forecast to reach US$ 21 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Natural surfactants are additives that are obtained from the biological raw materials. Globally, owing to the low toxicity and biodegradable nature the increasing usage of natural surfactants such as cationic, non-ionic, and amphoteric surfactants in detergents, industrial & institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and agricultural chemicals applications is estimated to drive the market for natural surfactants. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Natural Surfactants Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe region dominates the natural surfactants market owing to the rising growth of the personal care industry in emerging economies such as UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

2. Strict laws governing the usage of natural products as opposed to petroleum-based products is likely to fuel the demand for biocompatible and biodegradable surfactants such as amino acid surfactants which is estimated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

3. Rising production of crops such as cereals & grains has further raised the demand for agrochemicals which has further uplifted the growth of the natural surfactants market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Non-ionic surfactants held the largest share in the natural surfactants market in 2020. Increasing usage of nonionic surfactants as a common component in the products ranging from personal care to a wide range of industrial applications has raised the growth of the market. Also, nonionic surfactants have a structure that combines uncharged hydrophilic and hydrophobic groups, making them useful as wetting agents and spreading agents, as well as emulsifiers and foaming agents.

2. Europe region held the largest share with 35% in the natural surfactants market in 2020. The rising usage and demand of cleaning detergents and personal care products in the European countries is driving up the demand for natural surfactants. These end use industries account for the majority of the demand for natural surfactants products.

3. Personal care sector held the largest share in the natural surfactants market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increased need for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) in the personal care market is due to the growing desire for environmentally friendly products with improved biodegradability, lower toxicity, and extreme pH stability.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Natural Surfactants Industry are -

1. Croda International,

2. BASF SE,

3. Huntsman Corporation,

4. Akzo-Nobel,

5. Stepan Company,



