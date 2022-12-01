GRP Pipes Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8.6 Billion with CAGR of 4.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The GRP Pipes Market is driven by the rising demand from various end-use industries and government projects.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The GRP Pipe Market size is forecast to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) pipes are composed of composite material, consisting of polymer matrix which is reinforced with the glass fibers. The matrix is usually a thermosetting resin, epoxy, or vinyl ester, which brings chemical resistance and environmental barrier to the product. GRP pipes offers anti-corrosion and low shrinkage, thus making it a preferred option among major pipe manufacturers. Various excellent properties such as durability, chemical and thermal resistance along with growing sustainability will influence the growth of GRP pipes market. The increasing demand of GRP pipes in sewage, water treatment, chemicals, oil and gas, pipeline construction, and other industries due to its preference over steel pipes, low maintenance, monitoring, and superior properties will create a major drive in the GRP pipes industry in the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the GRP Pipe Market highlights the following areas -

1. The rising demand for GRP pipes for water treatment and sewage applications has created a major drive in the market owing to its excellent properties such as durability, lightweight, water proof, and corrosion resistance.

2. The Asia Pacific holds a major dominance in the GRP pipe market due to the rising demand in chemicals, oil and gas, water treatment, and pipeline applications in major nations such as China and India.

3. The high costs of GRP pipes will create a major hindrance in the growth of GRP pipes market. The laying costs of GRP pipes in civil projects are high which restricts the market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. By resin, the epoxy resin segment is expected to have major growing share of over 35% in 2021 and is expected to boost the GRP pipe market share in the coming years. The epoxy resin GRP pipes have superior properties such as abrasion resistance, corrosion resistance, low friction, high insulation, and others compared to the other resins type. These properties make it a preferred choice for chemical and oil and gas industry.

2. By geographical analysis, the Asia pacific holds the largest share of more than 40% in the GRP pipe market for the year 2021. The rising application from various end-use industries such as oil and gas exploration, chemicals, water treatment, pipeline construction, and others will boost the demand for GRP pipes in Asia pacific region.

3. By diameter size, the medium (18-60) segment is expected to have the dominant share of 30% in 2021 and is expected to dominate the GRP pipe market in the coming years. The continuous filament winding process is used for DN300 mm or large diameter, whereas smaller diameter uses helical filament winding process.

4. By application, the oil and gas pipe segment is expected to have a growing share of over 40% in 2021 and is expected to boost the GRP pipe industry size in the coming years. The GRP pipes are majorly used in oil and gas in refinery piping, crude oil transmission, offshore, pipeline, and others.

5. By end-use industry, the oil & gas industry is expected to have the largest share of more than 35% in 2021 and is expected to grow the GRP pipe market in the forecast period. The Glass Reinforced Plastic pipes have major demand in the oil and gas industry for applications such as underground pipe, crude oil transportation, refinery pipes, onshore and offshore.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the GRP Pipe Industry are -

1. Amiblu Holding

2. Future Pipe Industries

3. Abuu Dhabi Pipe Factory

4. Kinflare Group

5. Sekisui Chemicals



