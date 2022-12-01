Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) offers Post Graduate Diploma Programs in Economics, Data Science and Finance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) one of India’s best post graduate academy specializing in Economics, Data Science & Finance established in Mumbai.
Meghnad Desai Academy offers two Post Graduate Diploma Programs.
1. Post Graduate Diploma in Economics.
2. Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science & Finance.
Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) one of India’s best post graduate academy specializing in Post Graduate Diploma in Economics, Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science & Finance. These programs are the best courses after graduation in India. MDAE established in Mumbai.
The programs have substantial input and participation by top-ranking corporates to improve the employability of students. Economics education in India has not kept pace with developments in the workplace. There is a dearth of post-graduate programs (Data science course, Economics course and Finance course) which marry strong theoretical foundations with applied skills necessary for a rapidly globalizing economy. In particular, the Global Financial Crisis and the rise of Big Data have generated a need for a more practical education where students of economics and finance develop a new toolkit to analyze and address real-world problems.
These programs is the best courses after graduation in India.
“I would like to welcome you to the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics. Getting into this school is difficult, so good luck to those who make it. The Academy has set very high standards of teaching Economics, Finance and Data Science to students aspiring to reach the standards of the London School of Economics, where I taught for almost forty years. You will be challenged and stretched to the limits of your capacity, but in the end, you will be amply rewarded with bright career prospects. You will also be able to learn not just from your teachers but also from your fellow students who will be among the brightest. Most importantly, MDAE will teach you in a way that will enable you to observe and understand the world for the rest of your life.” Lord Meghnad Desai, Chairman at MDAE, and Professor Emeritus, London School of Economics.
Check details here: https://www.meghnaddesaiacademy.org
Rajeshwar Gupta
Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics
+91 84529 90607
